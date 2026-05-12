Review: Smoothie King X Grillo's Pickles Smoothie — An All Out A-Salt On Your Senses

It seems like not a week goes by without the fine folks over at Grillo's lending its briny pickles to add a new juicy twist on another company's product. The list of collaborations is literally endless, including, but not limited to pickled-flavored Utz chips, a whole pickle menu at Sonic, a limited edition Burt's Bees lip balm, and a place within a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon. Apparently not one to rest on its green laurels, Grillo's is at it again, but this time invading the fruity confines of Smoothie King. Welcome to this world, albeit for a short time — The Smoothie King x Grillo's Pickles Smoothie.

In a statement, Lori Primavera, VP of R&D and Product Marketing at Smoothie King noted, "Pickles are not only delicious and having a cultural moment, they also offer real nutritional benefits, especially known for their enhanced hydration." On Grillo's Pickles end, Mark Luker, Chief Commercial Officer added, "We love to do unhinged collabs at Grillo's. With that, we don't always get to talk about the functional benefits of pickles. When we partnered with Smoothie King for a hydration smoothie, we knew this was a great opportunity to do both. Those who are willing to try will be pleasantly surprised (and hydrated)."

So is this latest Grillo's collab with Snoothie King, a smooth sailor or should it be castaway and lost at sea? Mashed took one out for a full ride to see where the truth lies.