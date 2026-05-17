The Sam's Club Food Court Item Fans Want Back

There's hardly a better way to finish a long shopping trip than with a little snack for the road. Luckily for Sam's Club shoppers, the place has a food court — or as the store calls it, a cafe. However, over the years, Sam's Club has discontinued multiple items, including a fan-favorite: the churro. The crispy, cinnamon-and-sugary treat vanished from the menu back in 2024, but fans have not forgotten it.

The Sam's Club churros were beloved not just for their taste but their value. They were a foot long and cost a mere 99 cents. A fan on TikTok who called the churros "elite" made a point of buying one during shopping trips. With praise like that, it's no wonder the dismay was loud when the Walmart-owned chain discontinued the treat. Some people took to Reddit, where one wrote, "My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined." Another said, "It's like if Disney stopped selling churros." A number of fans called to fight the loss, with one TikTok user saying, "I might start a petition or at least write a strongly worded letter."

That said, not everyone was sad to see the Sam's Club churros go. One Reddit commenter wrote, "It's amazing to me how many people are tripping over dry nasty churros." Another added, "They had a chemical taste to them."