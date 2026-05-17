The Sam's Club Food Court Item Fans Want Back
There's hardly a better way to finish a long shopping trip than with a little snack for the road. Luckily for Sam's Club shoppers, the place has a food court — or as the store calls it, a cafe. However, over the years, Sam's Club has discontinued multiple items, including a fan-favorite: the churro. The crispy, cinnamon-and-sugary treat vanished from the menu back in 2024, but fans have not forgotten it.
The Sam's Club churros were beloved not just for their taste but their value. They were a foot long and cost a mere 99 cents. A fan on TikTok who called the churros "elite" made a point of buying one during shopping trips. With praise like that, it's no wonder the dismay was loud when the Walmart-owned chain discontinued the treat. Some people took to Reddit, where one wrote, "My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined." Another said, "It's like if Disney stopped selling churros." A number of fans called to fight the loss, with one TikTok user saying, "I might start a petition or at least write a strongly worded letter."
That said, not everyone was sad to see the Sam's Club churros go. One Reddit commenter wrote, "It's amazing to me how many people are tripping over dry nasty churros." Another added, "They had a chemical taste to them."
It's hard to find any kind of churros at grocery stores
If you're looking for a fresh grocery store churro, you're fresh out of luck. The food court at Sam's Club's competitor, Costco, used to have its own version that cost around $1.50. However, it also discontinued the item in 2024. As of Spring 2026, the chain has brought the treat back through its limited-time Caramel Churro Sundae, but some fans wanted the previous offering.
Even if you were willing to forsake a hot churro for ones on the shelves, your options are pretty slim. As of this writing, Sam's Club's website does not even list anything churro-adjacent. Nor does Costco's. The closest you might get to the actual fried dessert are the churro-style donut bites at Kroger or BJ's Wholesale. Some stores sell other products inspired by the treat. Target offers Siete Churro Strips, while Walmart carries Las Ricas Churro snacks. Aldi sells Clancy's Cinnamon Churro twists. Additionally, it opted to include churro-flavored cornbread mix and sweet potato chips in its May 2026 lineup. It appears that if you want a fresh version you're either going to have to make the Mexican treat at home or see if a spot near you sells it.