The 13 Best Aldi Finds Of May 2026
May means blooming flowers, increasing temperatures, and lots of great new items at Aldi. Whether you're seeking snacks to fill your pantry or are in need of barbecue essentials in time for backyard grilling season, the beloved discount retailer has you covered. Aldi gave us an exclusive peek at some of its latest Finds, and we can't wait to show you what's in store this month. The selection includes chips, baking mix, kitchenware, breakfast treats, drink vessels, a barbecue caddy, and more.
To make future shopping trips a bit easier, we accompanied each product with its official release date, as well as its price. While we received these deets directly from Aldi, we can't guarantee that all stores will carry every product on our list. In-demand items also tend to sell out quickly at the store, which is a big reason why some people don't like shopping at Aldi. If you see something you can't live without here, we recommend you head out early on the day of release to improve your chances of buyer success.
Breakfast Best Mini Sausage & Pancake Bites
A good a.m. meal is convenient and tasty, that's why Aldi's Breakfast Best Mini Sausage & Pancake Bites are ideal for busy mornings and picky palates. Each 30-count package is priced at $6.29 and hit store shelves beginning May 27. This ranking of pancake syrups from worst to best will ensure your bites have a suitable accompaniment.
Crofton Glass Drinking Jars
Aldi's Crofton Glass Drinking Jars are the perfect vessels for enjoying homemade spring cocktails. Retailing for $6.99 each, the jars come in assorted fruit and ombre designs. Look for this darling glassware at your local store starting May 20.
Park Street Deli Chicken Salad
Though Aldi doesn't have an official deli counter in its stores, its Park Street Deli Chicken Salad is fresh and flavorful. On May 13, shoppers can choose from two new flavors, Chipotle and Bacon Ranch. Each 16-ounce container retails for $5.49.
Crofton Fruit Ceramic Bakers
Kitchen storage has never been so cute! Aldi's Crofton Fruit Ceramic Bakers come in adorable designs like avocado, strawberry, tomato, lemon, and orange. Each container costs $5.99 and will debut on May 20. Snagging sought-after Finds at the store can be challenging, so here are some tips for shopping Aldi's "aisle of shame."
Barissimo Coffee
Aldi's popular Barissimo coffee brand will offer two new seasonal flavors starting May 27. Priced at $7.99 per bag, the Graham Cracker and Mocha Marshmallow varieties allow Aldi shoppers to recreate the nostalgic campfire experience in their morning cup of joe.
Crofton Kids Silicone Lunch Assortment
Whether you use them for snacking or school lunches, the Crofton Kids Silicone Lunch Assortment are as adorable as they are practical. Making their Aldi debut on May 13, this springy line of snack boxes and bottles retail for $8.99 each and come in several fun designs, including clouds, bears, astronauts, frogs, and flowers.
Savoritz Asian Rice Cracker Mix
On May 20, Savoritz Asian Rice Cracker Mix arrives at Aldi. Each bag features eight distinct shapes and flavors for optimal snacking. Enjoy them on their own, pair them with dips, or use them to top salads and other dishes. Shoppers can snag this product for $2.99.
Range Master BBQ Caddy
Aldi's Range Master BBQ Caddy is a must for any home grill master. Essential condiments, utensils, and other items will be right in reach when you're working on your favorite barbecue and grilling recipes. Outdoor cooking enthusiasts can pick up this convenient caddy for $9.99 starting May 13.
Breakfast Best Breakfast Bites French Toast Meatballs
Meatballs for breakfast? That's exactly what Aldi shoppers will get on May 27, when the chain releases its Breakfast Best Breakfast Bites French Toast Meatballs. At $6.49 per bag, these unique pork meatball bites pair well with their namesake breakfast dish, as well as eggs, toast, and other early morning eats.
Crofton Glass Beverage Dispenser
The Crofton Glass Beverage Dispenser is a great way to stay cool this May and a welcome addition to backyard parties and get-togethers. Each two-tiered dispenser is equipped with dual spigots and can hold two beverages at once. This dispenser will be available on May 20 and is priced at $12.99. It comes with silver or gold hardware.
Baker's Corner Cornbread Mix
We're pretty excited to try Baker's Corner cornbread mix, which is available in hot honey and cinnamon churro flavors. Aldi's riff on the Southern classic would be right at home alongside easy barbecue side dishes like roasted vegetables and German potato salad (with bacon!). Shoppers can find this item at Aldi beginning May 20 for $1.49 per box.
Crofton Fruit Shaped Cutting Boards
Evoke a bit of whimsy at your next backyard gathering with Crofton Fruit Shaped Cutting Boards. Hitting Aldi shelves on May 20, designs include lemon, pineapple, avocado, strawberry, watermelon, and orange. Priced at $2.99 each, you might be tempted to snag them all (if they don't sell out, that is).
Clancy's Sweet Potato Chips
Aldi made some major changes to its private label products with a rebrand in late 2025, but chose to retain the names of especially popular products. The chain's beloved snack brand Clancy's remains a familiar sight to shoppers, and starting May 20, sweet potato chips will join the lineup. These chips retail for $2.99 and are available in sea salt and cinnamon churro.