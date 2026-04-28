The 13 Best Aldi Finds Of May 2026

May means blooming flowers, increasing temperatures, and lots of great new items at Aldi. Whether you're seeking snacks to fill your pantry or are in need of barbecue essentials in time for backyard grilling season, the beloved discount retailer has you covered. Aldi gave us an exclusive peek at some of its latest Finds, and we can't wait to show you what's in store this month. The selection includes chips, baking mix, kitchenware, breakfast treats, drink vessels, a barbecue caddy, and more.

To make future shopping trips a bit easier, we accompanied each product with its official release date, as well as its price. While we received these deets directly from Aldi, we can't guarantee that all stores will carry every product on our list. In-demand items also tend to sell out quickly at the store, which is a big reason why some people don't like shopping at Aldi. If you see something you can't live without here, we recommend you head out early on the day of release to improve your chances of buyer success.