This Regional Gas Station Turns Heads With Its Hot Dogs

Upstate New York's Adirondacks region (also called the North Country) is pretty remote and features stunning scenery at nearly every turn. Picturesque nature aside, there's one thing natives also love to see: Stewart's Shops. This regional chain of convenience stores and gas stations is headquartered about 25 miles north of Albany, and though it started as an ice cream shop, Stewart's now has over 400 roadside outposts in three states.

Stewart's Shops is similar to some other regional convenience chains with a cult following, like Wawa and Sheetz to the south. Its food service stands above the average roadside pit stop, with some of the best fried chicken around. But there's one other other notable offering that everyone's talking about: its hot dogs bars, where customers can assemble their own hot dog or kielbasa sandwich. "These things are a lifesaver," wrote one Redditor. "Stewart's is a gem."

These hot dog bars offer a selection of toppings, like relish and onions, plus regular condiments like mustard and ketchup. Meat sauce is also free to add to your hot dog if you want to make what most of the country calls a chili dog or a Texas weiner. However, consider yourself warned, in parts of Stewart's territory, they're called Michigans. No matter how you assemble it, though, these dogs have their devotees. "I would take a bath in [the meat sauce]," said one Stewart's lover on r/HotDogs.