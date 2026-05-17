This Regional Gas Station Turns Heads With Its Hot Dogs
Upstate New York's Adirondacks region (also called the North Country) is pretty remote and features stunning scenery at nearly every turn. Picturesque nature aside, there's one thing natives also love to see: Stewart's Shops. This regional chain of convenience stores and gas stations is headquartered about 25 miles north of Albany, and though it started as an ice cream shop, Stewart's now has over 400 roadside outposts in three states.
Stewart's Shops is similar to some other regional convenience chains with a cult following, like Wawa and Sheetz to the south. Its food service stands above the average roadside pit stop, with some of the best fried chicken around. But there's one other other notable offering that everyone's talking about: its hot dogs bars, where customers can assemble their own hot dog or kielbasa sandwich. "These things are a lifesaver," wrote one Redditor. "Stewart's is a gem."
These hot dog bars offer a selection of toppings, like relish and onions, plus regular condiments like mustard and ketchup. Meat sauce is also free to add to your hot dog if you want to make what most of the country calls a chili dog or a Texas weiner. However, consider yourself warned, in parts of Stewart's territory, they're called Michigans. No matter how you assemble it, though, these dogs have their devotees. "I would take a bath in [the meat sauce]," said one Stewart's lover on r/HotDogs.
Here's where to find Stewart's hot dogs and what else you can get at Stewart's
Unlike many convenience stores, Stewart's has a full selection of prepared foods from its kitchen, meaning the hot dogs are a centerpiece of the menu, but just one of the offerings. Only some Stewart's locations have kitchens, though, and certain ones have expanded hot food menus. (You can filter locations that have fast food on the chain's store locator website.) Stewart's Shops are located in upstate New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Though the chain started near Albany, locations can be found as far north as Alburgh, Vermont, under a mile to the Canadian border, and as far west as the Syracuse, New York area.
If you're hankering for a Michigan from Stewart's but fear chili sauce and car interiors are not a good combo, no problem. Many, but not all, Stewart's locations have in-store seating — sometimes both inside and outside. Consider it a good place to take a break from your road trip, stretch, and have some lunch.
Hot dogs not your style? Stewart's also has hamburgers and chicken sandwiches, along with cold subs, salads, and other grab-and-go items like chicken tenders and soup. Some locations also have pizza, and don't forget the ice cream when you've finished the meal. There's a lot to love here, and social media is aware. "The convenience store chain is a regional institution," wrote one r/Albany user.