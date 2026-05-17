This Nation Dominates Global Okra Production

When most Americans think of okra, their minds may drift to the South and the delicious Southern comfort foods everyone should try. However, when sized up internationally, it's clear that the United States is nowhere near the top of the global okra-growing game. The nation that dominates okra production is actually India, which is far ahead of any competitors.

India produced a jaw-dropping (and mouth-watering) 7,305,410 tons of okra in 2024, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. That's over four times more than second-place Nigeria, which grew a relatively small 1,807,284 tons. Third-place Dominican Republic shrinks by another significant amount, down to 836,360 tons, less than an eighth of India's output. Considering okra's need for hot weather and strong sun, it's little surprise that these tropical and subtropical regions excel in growing it.

As noted above, domestic okra production is comparably a fraction of what India and other top global producers put out. The same U.N. figures that put India at the top show the United States produced just 10,477 tons of okra in 2024. That's not even in the top 30 okra-growing nations worldwide. American okra production is mostly concentrated in Southern states such as Florida, Georgia, and Texas, along with agricultural powerhouse California. Like India, these states generally feature the warmer air and soil temperatures that help okra to thrive.