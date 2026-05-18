Does Brown Sugar Expire? Here's What To Know

Your kitchen cabinet is full of ingredients that you only use every once in a while, and brown sugar is one of them. Besides the occasional chocolate chip cookies, homemade caramels, and brown sugar-topped buttered toast, the pantry staple can go untouched for weeks (or months) at a time. So, before you sink your measuring cup into the stuff for your next baking project, you may wonder: Does brown sugar expire?

The short answer is not really, although brown sugar is typically tastiest within six months of purchase. Some brands say its brown sugar lasts two years, but as long as it's well-stored, the ingredient's high sugar content prevents bacterial growth to the point that getting sick from eating old brown sugar is virtually impossible. That said, its quality does deteriorate over time, and dark brown sugar does so faster than light, thanks to its higher molasses content.

There are rare exceptions. If the brown sugar gets wet and goes back in the pantry, mold could potentially grow. If you notice an off smell, visible mold, wet patches, or bugs, throw it away. But if your brown sugar is simply hard or crumbly, you can likely rehydrate it to its former glory and use it without issue. Just know that old brown sugar may have a less robust flavor or negatively alter your baked goods, making them denser or inconsistently sweet.