Does Brown Sugar Expire? Here's What To Know
Your kitchen cabinet is full of ingredients that you only use every once in a while, and brown sugar is one of them. Besides the occasional chocolate chip cookies, homemade caramels, and brown sugar-topped buttered toast, the pantry staple can go untouched for weeks (or months) at a time. So, before you sink your measuring cup into the stuff for your next baking project, you may wonder: Does brown sugar expire?
The short answer is not really, although brown sugar is typically tastiest within six months of purchase. Some brands say its brown sugar lasts two years, but as long as it's well-stored, the ingredient's high sugar content prevents bacterial growth to the point that getting sick from eating old brown sugar is virtually impossible. That said, its quality does deteriorate over time, and dark brown sugar does so faster than light, thanks to its higher molasses content.
There are rare exceptions. If the brown sugar gets wet and goes back in the pantry, mold could potentially grow. If you notice an off smell, visible mold, wet patches, or bugs, throw it away. But if your brown sugar is simply hard or crumbly, you can likely rehydrate it to its former glory and use it without issue. Just know that old brown sugar may have a less robust flavor or negatively alter your baked goods, making them denser or inconsistently sweet.
Brown sugar doesn't expire, but there are tips for making it keep better
Brown sugar should be stored in a cool location in an airtight container. This will keep it loose, moist, and fluffy for longer. You can also store it in a plastic bag, perhaps with a marshmallow or piece of bread for moisture. To keep it fresh for the long haul, consider freezing your brown sugar; it'll take a few hours to thaw, but it surely won't be spoiled.
If it's already hard, there are many ways to soften brown sugar. Massage it with your hands to break it up first, or briefly microwave the sugar (topped with a damp paper towel) to warm and loosen it. Alternatively, cover it with a damp towel and warm it in the oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Just don't melt the sugar if you're using it to bake, and scoop what you need before the sugar hardens again. If these tricks don't work, you can use hard brown sugar for dishes that won't be negatively impacted by its state, like brown sugar syrup for coffee and tea.
Once your brown sugar is ready to use, it's time to choose a recipe. No-brainers include easy cinnamon rolls, spiced brown sugar lattes, and crispy brown sugar bacon. But there are plenty of unexpected ways to cook with brown sugar, like adding a pinch to burgers for maximum flavor or using it for a sweet, caramelized vegetable glaze.