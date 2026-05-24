The Way Alexander The Great Loved Drinking Wine Was Unique For His Time

Few would debate that Alexander the Great was among the most important and influential figures in history. In his short life — he died at 32-33 years old – Alexander conquered most of the known world, proving himself skilled at administering a large empire, as well as at military tactics and strategy. Like many in power, he also had some unique habits, including one that represented a significant part of his life (and, perhaps, his death): his penchant for drinking wine undiluted, a rarity at the time.

To be sure, serving wine in ancient times didn't have much standardization. But the wine of Alexander's era was similar to the Romans' later version, which was actually pretty weak. It was typically diluted with three to four parts water for every part of wine, dramatically lowering the alcohol content. For modern wines in the 10%-15% ABV range, that kind of dilution would lower their alcohol content to something as weak or weaker than a standard light beer. This would allow Greeks, Romans, and other ancient cultures who adopted their drinking habits to consume relatively large quantities without becoming overly intoxicated.

Although it's not clear why or how Alexander developed the preference, most historical accounts agree he ignored this watered-down standard and drank his vino straight. That's particularly impressive considering some writers of the time noted he was slightly smaller than the typical Greek of the time, likely standing just 5 feet, 5 inches or a bit taller.