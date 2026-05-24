Should You Freeze Hard Seltzers?

Hard seltzers can be a refreshing choice on a hot day or at any kind of party or social gathering. However, their refreshing qualities depend on one key factor: They've got to be cold. Still, the precise way to chill them matters. While keeping them in the fridge or storing them on ice in a cooler is fine, freezing hard seltzers for any extended period of time (more than a few hours) should be avoided.

The science behind the principle is the same that applies to other canned, carbonated drinks, such as soda or beer. Outside of some flavorings, sweeteners, and small amount of alcohol in the case of hard seltzer, all of these beverages are made of primarily water. Due to the properties of water molecules, seltzer expands when frozen. That's a substantial problem for carbonated beverages, which are already packaged under pressure with little room to spare. Even a small amount of extra pressure from the expanding ice inside can cause the can to rupture and explode.

Some drinkers may have heard alcohol lowers the freezing point of various liquids. While this is true, it's only a few degrees for beverages with the ABV of seltzers or beer. Most freezers run at 0 degrees Fahrenheit, far lower than the freezing point of seltzers and other low-ABV carbonated beverages, which sit in the high 20s. On the other hand, typical 80-proof spirits, like most vodkas, gins, whiskeys, and tequilas are freeze-proof down to -17 degrees Fahrenheit, even if the latter two also belong on the list of alcohol you should never put in the freezer, for reasons related to flavor and drinking experience.