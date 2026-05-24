Should You Freeze Hard Seltzers?
Hard seltzers can be a refreshing choice on a hot day or at any kind of party or social gathering. However, their refreshing qualities depend on one key factor: They've got to be cold. Still, the precise way to chill them matters. While keeping them in the fridge or storing them on ice in a cooler is fine, freezing hard seltzers for any extended period of time (more than a few hours) should be avoided.
The science behind the principle is the same that applies to other canned, carbonated drinks, such as soda or beer. Outside of some flavorings, sweeteners, and small amount of alcohol in the case of hard seltzer, all of these beverages are made of primarily water. Due to the properties of water molecules, seltzer expands when frozen. That's a substantial problem for carbonated beverages, which are already packaged under pressure with little room to spare. Even a small amount of extra pressure from the expanding ice inside can cause the can to rupture and explode.
Some drinkers may have heard alcohol lowers the freezing point of various liquids. While this is true, it's only a few degrees for beverages with the ABV of seltzers or beer. Most freezers run at 0 degrees Fahrenheit, far lower than the freezing point of seltzers and other low-ABV carbonated beverages, which sit in the high 20s. On the other hand, typical 80-proof spirits, like most vodkas, gins, whiskeys, and tequilas are freeze-proof down to -17 degrees Fahrenheit, even if the latter two also belong on the list of alcohol you should never put in the freezer, for reasons related to flavor and drinking experience.
How to create ice-cold hard seltzer
Those who need to cool down hard seltzers quickly have a few options. Although the freezer isn't recommended for extended cooling, it can be used in short bursts to cool cans and bottles faster than ever. Simply wrap each hard seltzer can individually with wet paper towels, then stick in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes. The wet paper towel clings directly to the can, creating a thin layer of ice around the can, which dramatically speeds up the cooling process. Just make sure you don't forget them in the freezer.
Alternatively, use the hack that makes packing your cooler easier than ever: Place the open pack of hard seltzer in the cooler with the opening facing down, then fill the surrounding space with ice. Finally, pull out just the box, leaving the seltzers buried deep in ice, which are now surrounded by cooling power on all sides. This method can provide convenience compared to standard cooler loading.
Although it might be tempting, don't freeze those hard seltzers. While you might be looking for refreshment, all you'll end up with is disappointment, wasted seltzer, and a big mess to clean in your freezer.