4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Whataburger Burger
Whataburger got its start in Corpus Christi, Texas, back in 1950. The former burger stand has since expanded to 17 states with a little over 1,000 locations, no mean feat for its decidedly humble origins. While the chain lacks the name recognition of a behemoth like McDonald's, Whataburger is often credited with originating the quarter-pound patty that's now synonymous with the Golden Arches. From the beginning, Whataburger's mission was to serve patrons satisfyingly oversized burgers, and that remains its focus today. However, customers will also find patty melts, chicken sandwiches, salads, and breakfast items at the chain.
We love a simple, tasty burger as much as the next person, but small tweaks can make the experience even better. That's why we scoured the web for the best Whataburger hacks and tips, like swapping cheese and buns, trying out sauces, and requesting a late-night breakfast burger. Keep in mind that some of our tips are of the DIY variety (you may need to combine sauces yourself), and one requires specific timing along with a cooperative Whataburger staffer. Keep in mind that fast food workers don't always share customers' enthusiasm for menu hacks. As such, be kind and considerate when making any special requests.
Add Monterey Jack cheese instead of American
While Whataburger features a few burger styles on its menu, the basic option comes with just lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, and diced onions. Patrons can also customize their patties with a variety of toppings, from grilled vegetables to sauces and even bacon. As for cheese, diners get two options at the restaurant: American and Monterey Jack. American may be considered the classic choice for burgers, but we suggest subbing in Monterey Jack, also known as the other American cheese, during your next trip to Whataburger for a more interesting flavor profile.
Made with cow's milk and featuring a semi-firm texture, Monterey Jack is a bit tangier and more buttery than American. However, it's just as melty and similarly mild in flavor. Monterey Jack also has a more natural taste that you won't find in ultra-processed American slices. A staple of Tex-Mex cooking, it sets the stage for a great Southwestern meal. In this case, combine the cheese with grilled jalapeños, avocado, and creamy pepper sauce to complete the flavor profile of your Whataburger order.
Swap the regular bun out for Texas toast or brioche
In keeping with its Texas roots, Whataburger is famous for introducing an outsized bun to patrons. At its inception, restaurant founder Harmon Dobson imagined his burgers being two-handers, which resulted in the creation of a special 5-inch bun. These days, customers have a choice between the large bun and a smaller 4-inch option. You can also request a 4-inch brioche bun or two slices of Texas toast instead. We advocate thinking outside the box (or bun, as it were) at all possible times, and alternatives like Texas toast and brioche have lots of promise.
Thanks to the inclusion of butter, eggs, and sugar in the recipe, brioche has a mildly sweet flavor and a soft, toothsome texture. This hint of sweetness could pair well with spicier flavors, so the bun may go great with the Jalapeño & Cheese Whataburger. It could also make a nice contrast to the meaty Bacon & Cheese Whataburger. If you prefer a bit of crunch, the Texas toast can be combined with any burger or sandwich on the menu. These hefty slices might be a good choice for burgers with lots of toppings and sauces since they're pretty substantial.
Experiment with signature sauces
Fast food fans love being able to customize their burgers with toppings and add-ons, and Whataburger excels in this area for sure. Its sauce selection is particularly impressive, as you get a lot more than the expected condiments. Along with ketchup and mustard, the restaurant offers honey BBQ, mayo, creamy pepper, ranch, Buffalo, steak sauce, sweet and spicy, and WhataSauce (which was compared to Chick-fil-A sauce on Reddit). Whataburger is also known for its spicy ketchup, though it wasn't an option on the menu we reviewed.
Although WhataSauce typically accompanies the chain's chicken sandwich, it's an excellent burger enhancer as well. After swapping mustard for WhataSauce on burgers, a fan on Reddit urged others to do the same. "It's actually the best burger. Elevated to new heights," the poster proclaimed before eventually vowing, "I'll never go back." Mixing different Whataburger sauces could also lead to some unexpectedly tasty flavor variations. For something smoky, combine a little honey BBQ with WhataSauce. You can also incorporate some Buffalo sauce with ketchup if your location doesn't have the spicy option.
Add an egg and hash browns to your late-night burger
Whataburger is unique in that it's breakfast menu is available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. (many locations keep a 24-hour schedule). The breakfast menu offers your standard fare, like egg sandwiches with sausage or bacon, pancake platters, hash browns, and other eats. These items are served alongside lunch and dinner, which got us thinking: Why not create your own breakfast burger during late-night runs to the restaurant? We could totally see adding eggs and hash browns to your burger, in addition to bacon and cheese if you want a real monster of a meal.
In fact, Whataburger offered a breakfast burger for a limited time with these exact ingredients and a smattering of its creamy pepper sauce to finish the dish. This promotion is no longer available, but the restaurant may be willing to honor special requests during the breakfast service. When a customer on Facebook asked what happened to the chain's breakfast burger, they were assured the item was still available, just not officially. "Workarounds lol," a commenter suggested, "Whataburger will let you customize literally anything."