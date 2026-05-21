4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Whataburger Burger

Whataburger got its start in Corpus Christi, Texas, back in 1950. The former burger stand has since expanded to 17 states with a little over 1,000 locations, no mean feat for its decidedly humble origins. While the chain lacks the name recognition of a behemoth like McDonald's, Whataburger is often credited with originating the quarter-pound patty that's now synonymous with the Golden Arches. From the beginning, Whataburger's mission was to serve patrons satisfyingly oversized burgers, and that remains its focus today. However, customers will also find patty melts, chicken sandwiches, salads, and breakfast items at the chain.

We love a simple, tasty burger as much as the next person, but small tweaks can make the experience even better. That's why we scoured the web for the best Whataburger hacks and tips, like swapping cheese and buns, trying out sauces, and requesting a late-night breakfast burger. Keep in mind that some of our tips are of the DIY variety (you may need to combine sauces yourself), and one requires specific timing along with a cooperative Whataburger staffer. Keep in mind that fast food workers don't always share customers' enthusiasm for menu hacks. As such, be kind and considerate when making any special requests.