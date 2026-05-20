Lucille Ball Put This Classic Condiment In Her Salad Dressing

Celebrity recipes can often be a mixed bag. Chrissy Teigen's banana bread, for example, became internet-famous because of how unbelievably good it was. On the flipside, many people panned the unusual blend of ingredients in Dua Lipa's viral drink recipe, which mixed Diet Coke with pickle and jalapeño juices. "I Love Lucy" star Lucille Ball may no longer be around to get her fair share of notoriety for her cooking, but her recipe for salad dressing may have earned some side-eyes if she shared it. That's because it includes a condiment that gets a bad rap these days: ketchup.

The rest of Ball's recipe reads like your standard vinaigrette fare: sugar, water, vinegar, lemon juice, and salad oil form the base. Onion, garlic, salt, paprika, and mustard powder build the flavor profile, along with the ketchup. It was shared in the 1938 cookbook, "Famous Stars Favorite Foods," a collection of personal recipes from 236 old-school celebrities, including Ball, Cary Grant, Judy Garland, and Jimmy Stewart.

I tested the recipe myself and found that the ketchup added a pleasant fruitiness to the dressing. Coupled with the vinegar and lemon juice, it provided a nice tang that help balance out the sweetness that came with the whopping ⅞ cup of sugar Ball's recipe calls for. The ketchup also served to add a touch more thickness to the consistency, allowing the dressing to coat my greens more evenly. There's a distinct old-timey quality to the overall flavor profile, but that isn't necessarily due to the ketchup alone.