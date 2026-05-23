When Are The Best Days To Hit Up Sam's Club For Free Samples?

With inflation fueling consistent grocery price increases in recent years, we don't blame anyone who gets creative and resourceful when it comes to feeding themselves and their families. We've even uncovered some interesting hacks ourselves. Diving into what to know about Sam's Club samples, we learned it's possible to make a meal out of a sample haul (thanks for the tip, TikTok!). The catch is you have to go when the store is fully stocked with samples, and according to the internet's roster of former employees and shoppers, the most auspicious days are Saturdays and Sundays.

Technically, most Sam's Club warehouses offer samples seven days a week, though you might be required to interact with an electronic Freeosk (vending machine). If it's the full demonstration experience you're after, the weekends — specifically Saturday afternoons — are the best time to score a bounty. As a Facebook user in the group Sam's Club Fans wrote, "I remember going there with my mom on the weekends. So many samples to try! We basically had lunch there with all the samples ... "

Additionally, Sam's Club made the best list when we discerned grocery stores offering shoppers the best and worst free samples. So if you're shopping during peak weekend time, expect to be impressed. Not just snacks — one TikTok user recorded a sample of filet mignon in her Saturday haul, though it was the more modest crackers with cheese spread that she rated the highest (10/10).