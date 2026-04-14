12 Things You Should Know About Sam's Club Samples

Whether you love them or hate them, free samples tend to elicit a strong response. That's especially true at your local Sam's Club, where samples can overtake entire aisles on certain days of the week. You might plan your trip around snagging the greatest number of samples before heading out the door — or maybe you try to steer clear of them altogether. If you're a longtime shopper at the warehouse, you might know a few of these tricks of the sampling trade. But if you're a first-time Sam's Club shopper, we've got the inside scoop about how to make those samples work for you.

Samples tend to be a win-win for both the store and customer. You get to try stuff for free, but if you like it enough, it might convince you to pay for the full-size product. Sam's Club offers a range of items in multiple different sample options throughout stores nationwide. You might get to try a new laundry detergent one week, or taste-test popular Sam's Club copycat products. Samples might coincide with sales, so you can scoop up a new favorite dip or sparkling water while you take advantage of the Sam's Club deals of the week.

Sam's Club pros know that some days are better than others for scoring freebies — and there are definitely tricks to wrangling those sample kiosks, too. If you're aiming to step up your sample game, here's what you need to know.