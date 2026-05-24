How Did Red Bull Get Its Name?

Over its nearly four decades on the market, Red Bull has arguably become the face of energy drinks. Many saw the vodka Red Bull as the party pick-me-up of the 2000s, while the company developed a unique brand related to action sports and unusual competitions. Although people might be familiar with the product and the boost of energy it provides, they're likely less certain about the origins of its name. Like most other elements of the drink, the moniker traces its roots back to a similar beverage invented years earlier in Thailand.

In the 1980s, Austrian businessman Dietrich Mateschitz tried the original version of Red Bull during a trip to Thailand. Known as Krating Daeng, the beverage was developed in 1976 by Chaleo Yoovidhya. Its name translates more or less to "red bison," a fact reflected by the logo featuring two charging bovines in front of a yellow sun. Naturally, this design will also be familiar to Red Bull drinkers. As part of a three-year process of adapting the drink for an international audience, Mateschitz tweaked the translated name.

Curious caffeine lovers may also wonder why the original Krating Daeng earned the bovine branding. The Bangkok Post reports that it was initially marketed primarily to rural Thai laborers, who'd likely understand the traditional association of the red bison with perseverance and the sun with energy. Decades later, with a far different typical client base, the branding and naming style still remain.