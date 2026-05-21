Was McDonald's Breakfast Buffet A Real Thing?
McDonald's is so ingrained in society and pop culture that it seems like everyone has a fond memory about the corporate fast-food giant, or at least, a favorite menu item. Maybe it's a birthday party you went to on-site or just memories of those incredible fried apple pies, (which it mostly stopped making). And for some, the memory of eating at a McDonald's breakfast buffet reigns supreme. If you don't remember such experiences, you're not alone. In fact, the concept has practically become an urban legend of sorts. But the morning buffet existed for a time.
Evidence of McDonald's breakfast buffet is hard to come by with much of it stemming from people's memories rather than old commercials or printed ads. According to various comments on Reddit threads, several people recall visiting these buffets in the 1990s, although one user claimed to have worked at a McDonald's where there was a breakfast buffet as late as 2002. As for what was served, accounts describe foods you could essentially find on the restaurant's regular breakfast menu, like eggs, sausage patties, pancakes, breakfast potatoes, and English muffins, but it was surely the all-you-can-eat feature that was the primary draw.
Some loved the McDonald's breakfast buffet, others did not
If you're trying to picture what it was like having a buffet set up in a McDonald's restaurant, Reddit painted a vivid picture. They claimed to have been a general manager for the company in the early 1990s and not-so-fondly recalled, "A lot of stores here [New Jersey] tested it. We would set it up on the end of the front counter. As a manager I hated breakfast ... It required a lot of prep work and pulling someone off the floor to make more biscuits at 10 a.m. was always problematic." On a different Reddit thread, another former employee confirmed the buffet existed but said, "It was a huge headache, and we were all happy when it was discontinued."
Many look back at the elusive buffet with nothing but good memories. On yet another Reddit thread, a British tourist remembered visiting a McDonald's breakfast buffet in the mid '90s, saying, "It seemed too good to be real when I looked back. I'm so glad it really existed and I got to experience its glory, if only once." These buffets are now distant memories, much like the chain's Eggs Benedict McMuffin, a fancy breakfast sandwich you probably forgot about. But the global company still gives customers the opportunity to fill up on its breakfast favorites with offerings like the Big Breakfast with Hotcakes. This feast is a plate brimming with foods that were reportedly on these legendary buffets back in the day: hotcakes with butter and syrup, scrambled eggs, a sausage patty, hash browns, and a biscuit.