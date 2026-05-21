Was McDonald's Breakfast Buffet A Real Thing?

If you're trying to picture what it was like having a buffet set up in a McDonald's restaurant, Reddit painted a vivid picture. They claimed to have been a general manager for the company in the early 1990s and not-so-fondly recalled, "A lot of stores here [New Jersey] tested it. We would set it up on the end of the front counter. As a manager I hated breakfast ... It required a lot of prep work and pulling someone off the floor to make more biscuits at 10 a.m. was always problematic." On a different Reddit thread, another former employee confirmed the buffet existed but said, "It was a huge headache, and we were all happy when it was discontinued."

Many look back at the elusive buffet with nothing but good memories. On yet another Reddit thread, a British tourist remembered visiting a McDonald's breakfast buffet in the mid '90s, saying, "It seemed too good to be real when I looked back. I'm so glad it really existed and I got to experience its glory, if only once." These buffets are now distant memories, much like the chain's Eggs Benedict McMuffin, a fancy breakfast sandwich you probably forgot about. But the global company still gives customers the opportunity to fill up on its breakfast favorites with offerings like the Big Breakfast with Hotcakes. This feast is a plate brimming with foods that were reportedly on these legendary buffets back in the day: hotcakes with butter and syrup, scrambled eggs, a sausage patty, hash browns, and a biscuit.