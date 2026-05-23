If You Spot This Common Rotisserie Chicken Red Flag Don't Waste Your Money

Rotisserie chickens are undoubtedly convenient, tasty, and affordable choices, whether you're eating them as-is or portioning out the precooked meat for any number of recipes. Still, making the most of this supermarket standby requires more than just grabbing the first bird you see in the heated display case. One telltale sign of quality is the quality is the condition of the skin, which shouldn't be cracked or shriveled.

Shriveling skin is undoubtedly one of the biggest red flags to look out for when buying a rotisserie chicken at the grocery store because of what it tells you about the rest of the bird. Specifically, it's a natural consequence of spending extended periods underneath the warming lights of the display case. Likewise, the skin shouldn't be cracked, as this suggests the bird was cooked too long or at too high a temperature, another frequent cause of dry meat.

Ideally, the chicken's skin should be intact, taut over the meat, and colored golden brown. This last factor is just as important as the former two. Excessive lightness may suggest undercooking, while overly dark skin is another sign the meat may be dried out.