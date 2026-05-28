If You Like LongHorn Steakhouse's Bread, You'll Love It With One Simple Request

LongHorn Steakhouse is known for, well, its steak. (It's in the name, after all.) However, the honey wheat bread has a major following, too, and it's not just because LongHorn is one of those restaurant chains that give out bread for free. Created by the little-known brand Epi, the carby starter is made to LongHorn's specifications with a small-scale bakery approach for homestyle flavor and nationwide consistency. The bread doesn't need any help in the taste department, but fans recommend upgrading it with cinnamon sugar butter, regardless.

TikTok users who've tried this customization suggest asking for a side of cinnamon sugar to combine with butter. Simply pour the cinnamon mixture into the butter, then stir it with your utensil of choice. All that's left to do then is spread it onto the bread and enjoy. Alternatively, you can ask for melted butter on the side; this allows you to dip the bread in the butter then the sugar, rather than mixing them together.

The DIY condiment is possible because of the sweet potato, one of LongHorn Steakhouse's sides, which comes slathered with melted butter and generously dusted with cinnamon sugar. While some may find it cloying due to the spud's natural sweetness, the topping won't taste as overwhelmingly sweet on the chain's bread.