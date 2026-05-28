If You Like LongHorn Steakhouse's Bread, You'll Love It With One Simple Request
LongHorn Steakhouse is known for, well, its steak. (It's in the name, after all.) However, the honey wheat bread has a major following, too, and it's not just because LongHorn is one of those restaurant chains that give out bread for free. Created by the little-known brand Epi, the carby starter is made to LongHorn's specifications with a small-scale bakery approach for homestyle flavor and nationwide consistency. The bread doesn't need any help in the taste department, but fans recommend upgrading it with cinnamon sugar butter, regardless.
TikTok users who've tried this customization suggest asking for a side of cinnamon sugar to combine with butter. Simply pour the cinnamon mixture into the butter, then stir it with your utensil of choice. All that's left to do then is spread it onto the bread and enjoy. Alternatively, you can ask for melted butter on the side; this allows you to dip the bread in the butter then the sugar, rather than mixing them together.
The DIY condiment is possible because of the sweet potato, one of LongHorn Steakhouse's sides, which comes slathered with melted butter and generously dusted with cinnamon sugar. While some may find it cloying due to the spud's natural sweetness, the topping won't taste as overwhelmingly sweet on the chain's bread.
LongHorn Steakhouse diners swear by many bread hacks
Many LongHorn Steakhouse fans have tried the cinnamon sugar butter combo. Some note that it's a close copycat of Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter and suggest going there instead. However, many argue it's an easy request worth trying. "I worked there, and we prescoop the butters, and cinnamon sugar is right at expo for the sweet potatoes. It's really easy to just throw a little on top of the butter on your way out of the kitchen," one TikTok user alleges. "Yesssss baby, sooo good," another TikTok fan raves. "Hits every time ... Now bring me some," jokes another TikToker.
Making cinnamon sugar butter isn't the only LongHorn Steakhouse bread hack. You can ask for a side of honey to drizzle over it. Alternatively, use the smoky honey butter that comes with the crispy Brussels sprouts for char-kissed nuance, with or without cinnamon sugar. You can also request that the bread be Parmesan-crusted, meaning doused in a Parmesan-garlic cheese blend with breadcrumbs. If you're really hungry, order mains like Parmesan-crusted chicken or tenders and save the bread to turn the entree into a sandwich.
Want to taste this hack without going to LongHorn? Honey wheat bread is widely available at grocery stores, and cinnamon sugar butter is just as easy to mix at home as it is at the restaurant. Use a quality butter, like Kerrygold or Plugra, for the best flavor and texture, and let it sit at room temperature for easy mixing.