The 10 Best New Member's Mark Items At Sam's Club So Far In 2026

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If you feel like 2026 is chugging along at an astounding rate, we have some alarming news: it's already May. We thought we'd check in with Sam's Club to assess its new product releases in 2026, and we're quite impressed by what the store has offered members so far. Sam's Club's store-exclusive brand, Member's Mark, offers shoppers items in all grocery categories, and our selections nicely showcase its versatility.

From prepared meals and quick dinners to baked goods and gluten-free snacks, Sam's Club has a little something for everyone this year. We included a link to all the Member's Mark items available online, so if you don't see a link, you'll need to check with your local club to determine availability. Bakery items can be customized online and picked up the following day (provided that you placed your order by 2 p.m.). While Sam's Club is undertaking some big changes in 2026, the quality of its Member's Mark products has remained a constant.