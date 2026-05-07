The 10 Best New Member's Mark Items At Sam's Club So Far In 2026
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If you feel like 2026 is chugging along at an astounding rate, we have some alarming news: it's already May. We thought we'd check in with Sam's Club to assess its new product releases in 2026, and we're quite impressed by what the store has offered members so far. Sam's Club's store-exclusive brand, Member's Mark, offers shoppers items in all grocery categories, and our selections nicely showcase its versatility.
From prepared meals and quick dinners to baked goods and gluten-free snacks, Sam's Club has a little something for everyone this year. We included a link to all the Member's Mark items available online, so if you don't see a link, you'll need to check with your local club to determine availability. Bakery items can be customized online and picked up the following day (provided that you placed your order by 2 p.m.). While Sam's Club is undertaking some big changes in 2026, the quality of its Member's Mark products has remained a constant.
Member's Mark Mango Shrimp Ceviche
As one of the seafood appetizers that will seriously impress your guests, ceviche is a flavorful and refreshing dish. When you don't have time to whip up your own, Sam's Club has your back. Its shrimp and mango ceviche also includes jalapeños, red onions, cucumber, fresh cilantro, and lime wedges.
Purchase the Member's Mark Mango Shrimp Ceviche online for $7.96 per pound ($11.14 average price).
Member's Mark Assorted Donut Tray
Some days, you just need donuts. Fortunately, Sam's Club is prepared to tantalize your taste buds. The chain offers a 30-count donut variety pack to its members. Flavors include chocolate frosted, raspberry filled, cinnamon sugar, cookies and cream, and pink iced.
Purchase the Member's Mark Assorted Donut Tray online for $17.64.
Member's Mark Almond Flour Crackers with Sea Salt
Almond flour is key to moist gluten-free baked goods, and it also makes a nifty addition to crackers. Member's Mark Almond Flour Crackers with Sea Salt pair beautifully with dips and ensure your charcuterie board has a gluten-free snacking option.
Purchase the Member's Mark Almond Flour Crackers with Sea Salt online for $9.78.
Member's Mark Four Pepper Chicken Burgers
When it comes to quick, tasty, and wholesome meals, Sam's Club has the goods. Each pack of Member's Mark chicken burgers comes with 10 fully cooked patties that are ready to heat and serve. The poultry gets a zesty boost from red, green, yellow, and poblano peppers.
Purchase the Member's Mark Four Pepper Chicken Burgers online for $14.43.
Member's Mark Organic Frozen Mango Chunks
Peeling and cutting mangoes isn't necessarily easy, so we're always on the lookout for an effortless alternative. Organic mango chunks from Sam's Club come pre-sliced and frozen, making it easier to snack on the fruit or add it to recipes (such as homemade mango pudding).
Purchase the Member's Mark Organic Frozen Mango Chunks online for $8.36.
Member's Mark Organic Chicken Wings
Organic, conveniently packaged, and affordable? Those are all reasons why Sam's Club's chicken wings are an excellent freezer find. The certified organic wings contain neither antibiotics nor GMO ingredients, and each package contains both drumettes and flats.
Purchase the Member's Mark Organic Chicken Wings online for $18.77.
Member's Mark Blooming Flowers Cupcakes
Hoping to order a custom batch of stunning Sam's Club cupcakes for a get-together? These baked treats are also a great way to celebrate spring thanks to their festive floral decorations. Each order contains 30 cupcakes, so there are plenty to go around.
Customize Member's Mark Blooming Flowers Cupcakes online for $16.48.
Member's Mark by FujiSan Salmon Pineapple Roll
Sushi from Sam's Club? Member's Mark by FujiSan Salmon Pineapple Roll might sound like a curious mix of ingredients, but the combo of sweet and savory flavors works. Each roll is prepared fresh daily, and comes with ten pieces, and is priced at $9.97 (check your local Sam's Club for price and availability).
Member's Mark Smoky Garlic Burger Seasoning
Give your burgers the flavor boost they need with Sam's Club's smoky garlic spice blend. While garlic is the main attraction, the seasoning mix also features paprika, black pepper, dried onion, and dill. It's a nice complement to burgers and potatoes, and it can also be incorporated into dips or marinades.
Purchase the Member's Mark Smoky Garlic Burger Seasoning online for $4.98.
Member's Mark Smoked Sausage Made with Bacon, Jalapeño & Monterey Jack Cheese
Grilling season is about to get good. These smoked sausages from Sam's Club are a tasty accompaniment to burgers, wings, and other grilling greats. The addition of bacon, jalapeños, and cheese also means they're bold on flavor. Here are some of the best smoked sausage recipes to do this Member's Mark product justice.
Purchase the Member's Mark Smoked Sausage online for $15.67.