What Lewis & Clark Ate On Their Trek Across The US

The trans-continental journey of Captain Meriwether Lewis and Lieutenant William Clark is one of the most famous expeditions in American history. The two led a group who set out in 1804 to explore the vast, recently-acquired Louisiana Purchase territory, which sprawled northwest from the Gulf Coast all the way to the northern plains and Pacific northwest. Their two-year trek provided some of the best early knowledge on previously unexplored parts of America, but also faced a variety of serious logistical challenges along the way.

Among the most profound was feeding the group, which ranged in number from the 33 who made the full journey to as many as 45 on early legs. Supplying the men with the vast amount of calories they needed to cross long distances in difficult conditions required an innovative mix of living off the plentiful bounty of the land and parceling out a diverse collection of supplies brought along with them. Fortunately, expedition members kept extensive records of what they were chowing down on. Some of the biggest building blocks of the "Lewis and Clark diet", as it might be called, include big game, fish, and berries in the former group, and salt pork and so-called "portable soup" in the latter.