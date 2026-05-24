Mistakes People Make Baking Store-Bought Boxed Brownies

Some people consider boxed brownie mixes an inferior alternative to homemade versions. But, when you avoid the common mistakes people make with store-bought boxed brownies, they can be some of the best you've ever made. Whether it's nostalgia or a genuine preference, boxed brownies hold a special place in many people's hearts. There are so many homemade brownie recipes, yet some folks will reach for the kind from a package every time.

Now, there's nothing wrong with baking boxed brownies, but sometimes they do, undeniably, turn out disappointing. You might be left wondering whatever happened to that perfect packet of brownies from your youth. It's not necessarily the fault of the product — sometimes user error can be the culprit. It's common to think that boxed brownies are so simple to whip up that you can make them with your eyes closed. While they're not exactly tricky, you still have to follow the rules to get the best results. Yes, there are occasions in which you can go rogue and level-up your brownies in creative ways, but you should usually stick to the instructions and use your common sense — along with any existing baking knowledge you're bringing to the party.

We're going deep into the boxed brownie mistakes that are extremely common with home bakers. Whether it's down to inexperience or overconfidence, anyone can make these missteps. It doesn't mean you're a bad baker and it certainly doesn't mean you can't improve. Once you learn what not to do, you'll bake the best ever boxed brownies.