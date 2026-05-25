Described by The Guardian as "the most important world figure of the last quarter of the 20th century," Mikhail Gorbachev became the general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1985. His tenure would ultimately lead to the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the end of the Cold War. Beyond those monumentous milestones, Gorbachev also gained recognition in later years due to Pizza Hut's arrival in Russia.

Sorry to bury the lede there, but it's true. In 1998, Gorbachev appeared in a Pizza Hut television commercial in which the politically divided populace of the newly democratic country came together to agree that the one thing for which they could all appreciate Gorbachev was the chain's arrival in Russia. Given that Pizza Hut once ran a controversially macabre ad about a death row prisoner ordering their pizza for his last meal, it's maybe not the most unusual commercial the company ever made, but it's certainly right near the top.

After Gorbachev's death in 2022 at the age of 91, the Pizza Hut ad unexpectedly went viral, prompting many people to ask why he had made it in the first place. According to reports, Gorbachev reportedly received over $1 million for the appearance, which he funneled into The Gorbachev Foundation, a non-profit think tank dedicated to the study of political and socio-economic issues in Russia and beyond.