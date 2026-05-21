7 Restaurant Gift Cards Dads Will Love For Father's Day

Father's Day each year brings generations together for the common purpose of honoring the patriarch, whether its for via backyard BBQ cookout or the classic low-stress option: dining out. If you're planning the latter this year, prepare for a crowd. According to data from Toast, a restaurant industry technology platform, Gross Merchandise Volume for full service restaurants was 30% greater on Father's Day than the average Sunday in 2024, and transactions were 9% higher (via Bar and Restaurant News). In other words, congestion, long wait times, and lines at the lavatory are to be expected. If only there was a way to gift your our dads a meal from his favorite dining out destination without the not-so-ideal consequences ... but wait ... there is! Lucky for us, restaurants appear to be planning ahead and anticipating customers' aversion to crowds, and many are offering gift card incentives.

Giving Dad a gift card, whether physically wrapped or e-mailed and downloaded, allows them to enjoy their favorite meal at a time of their choosing. In most cases they can use the gift cards for dine-in or take out, and plenty of restaurants are give bonuses during Father's Day season (like complimentary meals and cash back). We've rounded up a list of the best gift card offerings from restaurants across the country. Whether your dad likes seafood, steak, burgers, or wings and beer, there's a place on the list for every family.