7 Restaurant Gift Cards Dads Will Love For Father's Day
Father's Day each year brings generations together for the common purpose of honoring the patriarch, whether its for via backyard BBQ cookout or the classic low-stress option: dining out. If you're planning the latter this year, prepare for a crowd. According to data from Toast, a restaurant industry technology platform, Gross Merchandise Volume for full service restaurants was 30% greater on Father's Day than the average Sunday in 2024, and transactions were 9% higher (via Bar and Restaurant News). In other words, congestion, long wait times, and lines at the lavatory are to be expected. If only there was a way to gift your our dads a meal from his favorite dining out destination without the not-so-ideal consequences ... but wait ... there is! Lucky for us, restaurants appear to be planning ahead and anticipating customers' aversion to crowds, and many are offering gift card incentives.
Giving Dad a gift card, whether physically wrapped or e-mailed and downloaded, allows them to enjoy their favorite meal at a time of their choosing. In most cases they can use the gift cards for dine-in or take out, and plenty of restaurants are give bonuses during Father's Day season (like complimentary meals and cash back). We've rounded up a list of the best gift card offerings from restaurants across the country. Whether your dad likes seafood, steak, burgers, or wings and beer, there's a place on the list for every family.
Bar Louie
Offering both physical and digital gift cards, Bar Louie is a great option for dads who love big portions (the untold truth of Bar Louie reveals generous serving sizes are one of its founding principals). If you're planning to use the gift card on Father's Day, be on the lookout for special deals at participating locations — the restaurant has served up free entrées to dads in past years.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Known as a classic destination for watching sports and bonding over beers with Dad, Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards make great Father's Day gifts. This year the restaurant is offering a $10 bonus coupon for every $50 spent on gift cards through June 21 at participating locations and online. While you're there with your dad, be sure to try what we ranked as the best wing sauce (mango habanero).
IHOP
With the ability to customize a personal message, IHOP gift cards make a great choice for Father's Day. Through June 28 the restaurant will give a $5 bonus card for every $25 spent on gift cards, both physical and digital. If your dad likes generous portions, heed this note about IHOP's menu — the Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles meal comes with nearly a full day's worth of calories.
Carrabba's Italian Grill
Carrabba's Italian Grill has a customizable online tool for building and loading gift cards, with five different design options for Father's Day. The restaurant is also offering a $10 bonus card for every $50 spent on gift cards through June 21. If your dad is a seafood lover, we recommend the linguine pescatore, which topped our ranked list of 21 Carrabba's menu items.
Red Lobster
Another restaurant offering increased incentives for gift card purchases this Father's Day is Red Lobster, which has recently made a comeback through new and nostalgic seafood dishes. Red Lobster will give a $5 bonus coupon to anyone who purchases $25 worth of gift cards (physical or digital) through June 28. If your dad doesn't live close by, the restaurant's website offers a tool to mail a gift card directly to him.
City Barbeque
If your dad loves a backyard barbeque party, but prefers to take the night off from donning the apron and manning the grill, City Barbeque makes a great choice for Father's Day. In April the restaurant launched its seasonal gift card sale which runs through June 21, offering $5 in bonus cash to spend in the restaurant for every $25 spent on gift cards.
Beef O'Brady's
If your dad lives in South or the Midwest, consider a gift card from the regional chain Beef O'Brady's this Father's Day. According to the restaurant's Instagram, customers can get $10 and $20 bonus cards for every $50 and $100 spent on gift cards, respectively, through June 21. If you're making it a family affair, note kids' combos are $2.99 this Father's Day (and every Sunday).