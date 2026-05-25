This Italian Dish Is A Childhood Favorite Of Stanley Tucci's

Stanley Tucci is famous for his acting, but nowadays, his deep love of cooking is just as well-known. After all, he hosts a travel food series and has written multiple culinary books. While Tucci doesn't believe he has a favorite food — he told Good Morning America "there's no such thing" — Tucci referred to his mom's Italian potato croquettes as "my favorite" in an Instagram video of them cooking together.

"My mother always made these ... We always had them probably before dinner," Tucci's mom, Joan Tucci, explains, adding that croquettes were "always" one of her son's favorites. She adds beaten egg and grated pecorino Romano cheese to a bowl of mashed, boiled potato. Next, she adds flour for binding. "It's hard to get proportions, because you don't really know; you have to feel it," she says of the rustic dish while mixing in breadcrumbs by hand for more structure. Finally, the Tuccis form the mixture into "cigar-shaped" logs and pan-fry them in oil until browned and crisp.

Potato croquettes are a popular Italian street food. You can freshly steam or boil potatoes to make them, although it's an amazing way to use up leftover mashed potatoes (FYI, Tucci adds olive oil and egg yolk for the best mashed potatoes). The Tuccis didn't say what type of potatoes they use, but many suggest a mealy variety that doesn't retain too much water and turns airy when mashed, like russets.