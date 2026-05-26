This Popular American Grocery Chain Doesn't Take Credit Cards — Yet Shoppers Keep Coming Back

The modern American supermarket is the epitome of convenience. These strip-mall wonders stock food from all over the world, so you can grab your whole shopping list of items without too much thought. Rolling your cart up to the register and tapping your credit card makes checkout a breeze — unless you're at WinCo Foods, the regional grocery store that doesn't accept credit cards.

WinCo, which has locations in the western portion of the United States, only accepts cash, debit cards (with a PIN), and checks (along with benefits like WIC and EBT). WinCo is a warehouse chain, like Costco and Sam's Club, but without the membership. It's also one of the cheapest food stores in the country. WinCo's reason for not taking credit cards is to avoid the processing fees incurred when customers use them. Instead of raising prices to make up for those fees, the chain bypasses credit cards entirely. The decision hasn't hurt its popularity. In Newsweek's 2025 list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, WinCo ranked number one in the grocery segment.

Still, it's unusual. According to the Federal Reserve, 82% of Americans had credit cards in 2025. Capital One Shopping reports that 71% of money spent on retail goods in the United States comes from credit card purchases. In a world where credit card usage is all but ubiquitous, WinCo's policy may seem surprising, but it speaks to the ethics behind the chain's business practices.