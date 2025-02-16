Unlike Costco And Sam's Club, This Warehouse Grocer Doesn't Require A Membership

A virtually endless supply of free samples and access to the world-famous food court are just two of the great benefits you can expect from a Costco membership. However, not everyone is willing to plunk down a yearly fee just for the privilege of shopping at a chain store. Fortunately, there's an alternative for commitment-phobe consumers. Similar to warehouse retail chains like Costco and Sam's Club, WinCo Foods is a bulk grocery retailer — with one distinct difference. Unlike other stores offering bulk goods, WinCo is accessible to the public, without the need for a membership card.

There is one minor caveat involving location. WinCo stores can only be found in select states, including Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. On the other hand, Costco has locations situated throughout the U.S. (The only states that lack Costco locations are Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming.) As for Sam's Club, 600 locations are spread out over 45 states. While membership-based chains are a bit more accessible, shoppers in proximity to WinCo Foods can take advantage of the freewheeling concept.