Don't Make This Cheesy Ham & Potato Casserole Unless You're Ready For Zero Leftovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ham and potato casserole is an old-timey classic, dating back quite some time. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins' take on cheesy ham and potato casserole, however, has a much more recent inspiration. As she tells us, "There's a section in my local grocery store that I'll call the 'meaty odds and ends'. Every time I've passed by, I see these lovely ham hocks, stop to admire, recall that ham hocks are awesome flavor bombs, and proceed with my hock-free shopping." When she decided to create a dish with ham and potatoes, however, she realized this was her big chance to put this pig part to good use. "How cool and tasty it would be," she thought, "to craft a ham hock broth, briefly simmer the taters in that broth, use that broth to make an even more flavor-packed cheese sauce, and use the slow-cooked meaty porky bits to further flavor-enhance the casserole."

So how did Watkins' experiment work out? The resulting casserole, an extra cheesy and extra hammy one, she assured us, was pretty awesome. "Ham hocks and potatoes go together like peas and carrots. Add creamy cheesy bubbly goodness, and now we're having a party." She noted that the dish is very versatile as casseroles go, since you could serve it for breakfast with a side of scrambled eggs or dish it up for dinner with a green salad.