Are Seedless Watermelons Sweeter Than Other Varieties?

You have a decision to make when choosing a watermelon: with or without seeds? The latter offers a smoother eating experience without the hard, black seeds (though seedless melons often have soft, easily chewable white ones). Still, for maximum flavor, which is sweeter? According to science, whether watermelons have seeds or not doesn't affect their sweetness.

Seedless watermelons may actually be sweeter, not because of the absence of seeds, but because researchers bred these modern varieties for sweetness and flavor. To be clear, a watermelon's sweetness is mostly determined by variety, growing conditions, climate, and harvest time.

On the flip side, the thought that seedless watermelons are less sweet, likely is due to perceived nostalgia, Todd Wehner of North Carolina State University's horticultural science department told NPR. Recollections of watermelons seem sweeter and more flavorful, and in the past they mostly had seeds. However, the absence of seeds doesn't correlate with this. So if you happen to get a subpar melon, don't blame the lack of seeds; instead, check out these hacks for changing the way you eat melon. Or consider that a common mistake consumers make when buying watermelon is not knowing how to choose a good one.