Review: I Still Can't Get Over The Smells Of Bush's Baked Beans Bizarre Summer Flavors Trio

Sunshine, sparklers, campfires, and your mom slathering on enough sunscreen to fill a bathtub. That's right, summer is right around the corner. To celebrate, Bush's Baked Beans has created three special edition cans inspired by seasonal classics. As a barbecue staple, Bush's is no stranger to cookouts, so Its summer-inspired lineup has to be filled with robust flavors perfect for your next tailgate, right?

Well, maybe, but probably not. Bush's Baked Beans got creative with this lineup and went all out, introducing Dill Pickle, Apple Pie, and Rocket Pop flavored beans. (Don't worry, those are all separate flavors.) I simply couldn't resist trying this ludicrous-sounding lineup, so Bush's was kind enough to send me a 28-ounce can of each. I'll tell you right now, each flavor surprised me in its own, unique way. Read on to find out how to get your hands on these limited edition cans of baked beans and what to expect once you do.