I Visited 10 Kansas City BBQ Spots In 48 Hours, Here Are The Best Things I Ate

In the U.S., there are plenty of regional foods. Some cuisines, though, are claimed by multiple locales, with perhaps the most famous example being barbecue.

Texans, Carolinians — both North and South — and Tennesseeans all lay claim to individual pieces of American barbecue history. From cooking techniques to distinct sauces, traverse the United States, and you'll find that no two barbecues are the same. In fact, while tradition is integral to barbecue's story, innovation is equally crucial, and few places represent a melting pot of barbecue quite like Kansas City.

The city invited me to stay for a few days and sample a whole lot of 'que. From the Museum of Barbecue — a must for any foodies looking for family-friendly fun while learning all about smoked meat — to a few spots that take traditional Kansas City barbecue and serve it with a twist, I consumed endless burnt ends, a ridiculous number of ribs, a bounty of brisket, and a plethora of pork. Of course, there are a lot more than 10 barbecue spots in Kansas City, but I only had 48 hours and one stomach, so I created a list with help from Visit Kansas City. The result was a mix of establishments that have been barbecuing for decades alongside spots so new that some of my Uber drivers hadn't heard of them yet.