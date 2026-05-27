4 Ordering Tips To Upgrade Texas Roadhouse Appetizers

The juicy, hand-cut steaks are what lure diners to Texas Roadhouse, but don't count out the appetizers. The restaurant offers a selection of tasty starters, from grilled shrimp and boneless hot wings to fried pickles and the almighty Cactus Blossom. We previously ranked Texas Roadhouse appetizers from worst to best, but even the best eats at the chain can be improved with a few modifications. Incorporating new toppings, turning up the heat on fried apps, and making dinner roll sliders will make your experience even more memorable.

Now, two of the upgrades featured here are listed on the Texas Roadhouse menu, while others require making a special request to your server. As for the sliders, you'll need to make the magic happen yourself, whether dining at the restaurant are getting a to-go order. We can't guarantee that all locations will honor special requests, and some ordering tips might incur a higher bill at the end of your meal. As always, exhibit kindness, mind your manners, and accept defeat cordially if you're informed the restaurant can't fulfill your order.