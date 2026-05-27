4 Ordering Tips To Upgrade Texas Roadhouse Appetizers
The juicy, hand-cut steaks are what lure diners to Texas Roadhouse, but don't count out the appetizers. The restaurant offers a selection of tasty starters, from grilled shrimp and boneless hot wings to fried pickles and the almighty Cactus Blossom. We previously ranked Texas Roadhouse appetizers from worst to best, but even the best eats at the chain can be improved with a few modifications. Incorporating new toppings, turning up the heat on fried apps, and making dinner roll sliders will make your experience even more memorable.
Now, two of the upgrades featured here are listed on the Texas Roadhouse menu, while others require making a special request to your server. As for the sliders, you'll need to make the magic happen yourself, whether dining at the restaurant are getting a to-go order. We can't guarantee that all locations will honor special requests, and some ordering tips might incur a higher bill at the end of your meal. As always, exhibit kindness, mind your manners, and accept defeat cordially if you're informed the restaurant can't fulfill your order.
Make your own loaded fried pickles
Legend has it that fried pickles originated in 1963, when a particularly inventive restaurateur in Atkins, Arkansas made good use of a neighboring pickle factory. Fortunately, this sour snack has expanded beyond its provincial origins and can now be found at many establishments, including Texas Roadhouse. The appetizer usually comes with the option of Cajun horseradish or ranch for dipping, but we have a recommendation for heartier appetites.
Our suggestion combines toppings from the chain's cheese fries with the fried pickles. That means you get a fully loaded app with bacon bits and cheddar cheese, as well as the sauce of your choice. We acknowledge that some secret menu items are seriously over-hyped, but we think this pairing could really work. The tanginess of the pickles injects a new flavor element into the meaty, rich flavors of the cheese and bacon bits for a bigger contrast in taste. Dipping the snack in Cajun horseradish will also add nice bit of heat to the appetizer.
Whip up some Buffalo chicken sliders
Texas Roadhouse's scratch-made dinner rolls jumpstart each meal with their pillowy, buttery goodness. These babies come free to every table (though you can also order Texas Roadhouse rolls for holidays and other occasions), and because bread refills are unlimited, the restaurant primes you for a heady idea. We suggest slicing the rolls and tucking a boneless Buffalo wing inside for a DIY chicken slider. You can also pair these delicious rolls with other Texas Roadhouse items.
Instead of wings, swap in the grilled shrimp appetizer to create a tiny po'boy sandwich. Topping the sandwich with Cajun horseradish will partially replicate the flavor of the remoulade that typically comes with the dish. Depending on what you order for the main course, you can also pair sliced sliders with pieces of steak, pulled pork, or barbecue ribs. We're fans of this idea because it lets us eat even more of the chain's delicious bread rolls, while also creating new flavor combos.
Add chili to your cheese fries
This customization is actually included on Texas Roadhouse's official menu, but it might not be common knowledge among all diners at the chain. When ordering cheese fries, you have the option of adding chili to the dish for just $.99 more. This is an excellent deal for insatiable appetites, but it's also a great way to sample the restaurant's beloved chili.
When it comes to apps and sides, Texas Roadhouse's chili is a bit of an unsung hero. Along with the house-made rolls and hand-carved steaks, the chain cooks its chili from scratch. A self-described former employee on Reddit also claimed that trimmings from hand-cutting the steaks go into the chili recipe for added deliciousness (though we can't necessarily substantiate that claim). Now for some controversy: While Texas chili recipes never include beans, the chili at Texas Roadhouse most certainly does. Purists should give the dining establishment some grace, however, as the restaurant was actually founded in Indiana.
Fire up your Cactus Blossom
Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom is no slouch. Patrons at the chain love this app, and might not be aware of a spicy addition that can make it even tastier. Like the chili cheese fries, Texas Roadhouse's Fire Blossom is already part of the restaurant's menu. For an extra charge of $1.99, diners can add jalapeños, cheese sauce, and spicy seasoning (aka Fire Dust) to the Cactus Blossom.
This option is perfect for diners who find the original app to be a little one note when it comes to flavor, as well as those who can't get enough of spicy ingredients. The restaurant hasn't officially stated what goes into its Fire Dust blend, but the seasoning could include ingredients like paprika, cayenne, and garlic powder. Patrons can also try upgrading the Cactus Blossom with pulled pork, though you may need to pay for another entree with this decadent secret menu item.