Why Texas Roadhouse Chili Might Be The Best Deal On The Menu, According To Reddit
Texas Roadhouse is one of the fastest-growing steakhouse chains in the United States for a reason. As dining out has become increasingly expensive, customers are seeking reliable, affordable options — and Texas Roadhouse still sells a steak dinner with all the trimmings for under $20. How, you might be wondering? Texas Roadhouse uses choice grade beef to balance cost with quality, makes everything from scratch, and hand-cuts each steak on the premises. (The chain even holds a National Meat Cutter Challenge to keep its butchers at the top of their game!) However, the very best deal just might be the chain's chili.
Here's what a former Texas Roadhouse employee had to say on Reddit: "As previously stated, TXRH [Texas Roadhouse] handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted." The former employee went on to explain that the scraps from filets, ribeyes, strip steaks, and sirloins are ground up for use in the chili. That meat is joined by onions and cheddar cheese, among other ingredients.
A ground steak chili would be incredibly costly to reproduce at home, but at Texas Roadhouse, a bowl might cost a mere $4.99, depending on the location. An affordable dish that also reduces food waste? That's a win-win!
How Texas Roadhouse's chili reduces food waste
The on-site meat cutters who supply the steaks work in a 34-degree cooler and cut an average of $1 million in beef annually, so you know the scraps that go into the chili are fresh. But that isn't the only way Texas roadhouse minimizes food waste. According to the company's 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, everything is cooked to order, so little is thrown out. (This claim was also backed up by a Redditor who purportedly worked for the restaurant).
Texas Roadhouse isn't alone in reducing food waste by using leftovers in its chili. Wendy's chili contains leftover hamburgers, which would otherwise be wasted. That's a smart move which is also good for the planet, but let's be honest — hamburger doesn't really come close to steak.
Unless you're a butcher, Texas Roadhouse's chili would be prohibitively expensive to make at home. However, judging from the recipe shared during a cooking demo by a Texas Roadhouse employee (via WBRC), it would be fairly easy to make (although that version used ground beef for at-home cooks). You could try your hand at that. But if you're craving a steak chili, hit up Texas Roadhouse and tackle something easier and cheaper at home, like the restaurant's loaded baked potato recipe, ranked No. 1 on Mashed's list of Texas Roadhouse sides. Bon appetit!