Why Texas Roadhouse Chili Might Be The Best Deal On The Menu, According To Reddit

Texas Roadhouse is one of the fastest-growing steakhouse chains in the United States for a reason. As dining out has become increasingly expensive, customers are seeking reliable, affordable options — and Texas Roadhouse still sells a steak dinner with all the trimmings for under $20. How, you might be wondering? Texas Roadhouse uses choice grade beef to balance cost with quality, makes everything from scratch, and hand-cuts each steak on the premises. (The chain even holds a National Meat Cutter Challenge to keep its butchers at the top of their game!) However, the very best deal just might be the chain's chili.

Here's what a former Texas Roadhouse employee had to say on Reddit: "As previously stated, TXRH [Texas Roadhouse] handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted." The former employee went on to explain that the scraps from filets, ribeyes, strip steaks, and sirloins are ground up for use in the chili. That meat is joined by onions and cheddar cheese, among other ingredients.

A ground steak chili would be incredibly costly to reproduce at home, but at Texas Roadhouse, a bowl might cost a mere $4.99, depending on the location. An affordable dish that also reduces food waste? That's a win-win!