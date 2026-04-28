Fast Food Chains That Serve The Highest-Quality Ice Cream

There aren't many more satisfying things in life than washing down a burger and fries with some ice cream. Something about the salty-then-sweet combo hits the spot every time. That's especially true if your meal is coming from a fast food joint: The extra salt and grease are that much better when your order also includes a hot fudge sundae or milkshake.

We're willing to fall for the allure of the occasional McDonald's or Dairy Queen treat, full of soft serve mix and additives we probably can't pronounce but taste so good. There's a reason why Dairy Queen's ice cream cones consistently rank among the best with customers: They're nostalgic and still incredibly tasty on a hot summer day. We're certainly not here to mock favorite standbys that cure a sweet tooth every now and then.

That said, some fast food chains certainly put more effort into serving higher-quality ice cream products. The ingredient lists tend to be a little shorter and typically don't include "soft serve mix" as the top item (or exist anywhere at all, actually). It should go without saying that these treats also aren't the cheapest ice cream options on a fast food menu — you won't find McDonald's vanilla cones for a dollar or two on this list. But if you're more concerned about quality ingredients and restaurants that use "real" ice cream in their dessert options, these chains can deliver what you're looking for.