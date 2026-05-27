The Story Behind Chelsea Handler's 'Bad' Date With Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay may have no intention of getting married again, but the chef seems pretty happy with his current girlfriend and fellow chef, Brooke Williamson. Flay hasn't always been so lucky in love, and he definitely didn't hit it off with Chelsea Handler. The quick-witted comedian had some not-so-nice things to say about the chef on the "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" podcast, her main complaint being his frugality.

According to Handler, a telephone flirtation between the two celebrities escalated when Flay offered to remotely order Handler and her friends room service at their hotel. Emphasis on the word "ordered." The comedian was given a check for the food when she assumed that Flay would be footing the bill. Handler says someone then informed her that Flay was "really cheap," which didn't sit right. Despite the snag, Handler agreed to a real date with Flay, a rendezvous she ultimately characterized as "messy," saying, "It was not a match." Flay has yet to comment on the date, so there's no telling whether he'll take Handler's humorous anecdote in stride.