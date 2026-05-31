All The Classic (And Sometimes Weird) Texas Roadhouse Traditions, Explained

It's hard to imagine that the iconic Texas Roadhouse brand started in 1993, when founder Kent Taylor scribbled his ideas for the restaurant on a napkin. Since then, the chain has expanded to over 800 locations worldwide. If you've ever experienced the strange and whimsical ambiance of a Texas Roadhouse, it's fair to say that Taylor was a bit eccentric. However, his mission has always been to bring communities together and grow stronger.

Unless you've done a grand tour of your local Texas Roadhouse, certain details about the decor may have escaped you. As it turns out, each location is crafted very intentionally. The staff also undergoes lots of training to ensure that every diner, no matter where they're visiting, can enjoy the same, charming, Southern hospitality.

Have you ever wondered why Texas Roadhouse is the way it is, quirks and all? Read on to unpack all the classic Texas Roadhouse traditions that have helped make the brand as iconic as it is today.