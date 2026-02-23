The Only Texas Roadhouse Location Owned By Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson has been many things in his decades of music superstardom. He's been a songwriter to country greats, a founder of the outlaw country movement, and now, an elder statesman of the American music world, still touring into his 90s. However, fewer know his other, off-stage pursuits and roles, including restaurant owner. Although he's been broadly associated with the chain, Willie Nelson is a co-owner of just a single Texas Roadhouse location, located in Austin, Texas.

The restaurant is located in a shopping complex at 9300 South Interstate 35, a little under 10 miles from the heart of downtown. It opened its doors over 20 years ago in December 2004, and remains in operation today, holding a 4.5-star rating on Google Maps with over 6,000 reviews at the time of this writing. It's not known how much of the franchise is owned by Nelson, who likely has bigger business dealings on his plate than a suburban Texas chain restaurant.

However, that's not to say Nelson isn't strongly associated with Texas Roadhouse. The reason every Texas Roadhouse has a corner dedicated to Willie is his friendship with the chain's founder, Kent Taylor. The now-late Taylor added the memorable feature to his chain to honor his longtime poker buddy and his many contributions to the country music world.