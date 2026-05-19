4 Tips To Get The Best Steak From Texas Roadhouse

Despite the struggles of the restaurant industry, Texas Roadhouse is thriving. The steakhouse chain is a sales juggernaut, overtaking Olive Garden last year to become the bestselling casual dining restaurant in the U.S. The secret to the steakhouse's success is its quality cuts of beef at an affordable price, which allows diners to indulge their love of meat without taking out a second mortgage. Although it has a Lone Star State inspired name, the first Texas Roadhouse got its start in Indiana in the early '90s and has remained a beloved establishment since its inception.

While the restaurant does pretty well with its menu as-is, you can enhance your Texas Roadhouse experience with a few simple requests and recommendations. For instance, you can get a fresher steak by asking for a size not listed on the menu. The restaurant also offers generous toppings and will cook steak to your exact preference (for good or ill). Though there are common Texas Roadhouse dining mistakes, like overdoing it on the tasty bread rolls, with our latest round of advice, we hope your next sojourn to the establishment will be undeniably delicious.