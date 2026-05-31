4 Of The Biggest Complaints About LG Refrigerators

If you're going to spend thousands of dollars on a new refrigerator, you want to make sure it functions well and lasts a long time. LG is a well-established electronics brand, and its fridges offer sleek designs and smart features. However, some customer reviews and social media posts paint a rather negative picture of this brand's refrigerators. So much so, there is a Facebook group called "LG Sucks" for frustrated customers to rant.

Not every LG fridge develops issues, and according to some customer reviews, it's considered a top-rated refrigerator brand. Yet issues do pop up often enough that buyers regularly discuss them online, particularly to warn others, with customers relaying their stress when refrigerators break down, leading to spoiled food, expensive repairs, and weeks without a working appliance.

The biggest complaints usually involve core components of the fridge, like compressor failures and ice maker malfunctions, which are paired with poor customer service and long repair wait times. So before buying an LG fridge, you might want to consider these four biggest complaints. If it feels too risky to go with LG, know customers consider Bosch to be one of the most reliable refrigerator brands.