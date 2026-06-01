This Atlanta Restaurant Is A Must-Try For Fresh, Flavorful Seafood, According To Reviews
When you think of where to get good seafood, your immediate thought is likely of the coast. If you're close to the water, you're bound to have fresh fish. But the best seafood restaurants don't always have a waterfront location. Instead, they might be found in the middle of cities, as is the case with Atlanta, Georgia's Fishmonger. The restaurant, which also functions as an actual fish shop, is highly rated among critics and regular diners alike. So if you find yourself in Atlanta with a craving for seafood, Fishmonger is a must-try.
The Georgia location (also called the Highlands location) was opened by Skip Engelbrecht and Nhan Le, alongside chef Bradford Forsblom, in April 2022. Its accolades list is large, boasting a Michelin Bib Gourmand status, a spot on Bon Appétit's Best New Restaurants of 2023 list, and the New York Times' 25 Best Restaurants in Atlanta Right Now. The owners opened a location in Germantown Nashville in 2025 and, in April 2026, opened a second Nashville location in Wedgewood-Houston.
Reviewers on Yelp have high praise for Fishmonger Highlands. One reviewer wrote, "It feels warm, laid back, and welcoming...Fishmonger is the perfect mix of neighborhood seafood spot, fresh fish market, and trendy Atlanta eatery," while another said, "Food was a 12/10! Absolutely delicious! Service was impeccable!" One even said, "I'm obsessed with Fishmonger; it's one of my favorite places to grab lunch!"
What to know before going to Fishmonger
If Fishmonger is on your Atlanta visit bucket list, there are a few things to know before dropping in. First, Yelp reviewers note that though the restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating (the latter is recommended if you can snag a table), it isn't a large joint. Therefore, it's best suited for smaller parties. It's also not a typical formal restaurant with table service. Instead, you order at a counter and pick up your own dinnerware. As well, Fishmonger charges an automatic gratuity, which upset some reviewers, so it's something to keep in mind.
When it comes to ordering, there doesn't appear to be much you can go wrong with, though the restaurant's Blackened Grouper Sandwich and Gumbo were consistently praised. One reviewer said, "The grouper was perfectly cooked–crispy on the outside, tender inside, and full of flavor. The gumbo had a rich, bold taste with just the right amount of heat." The Catfish and Scallop Crudo also got a few shout-outs. And Fishmonger can do more than seafood too — many recommended the Brown Butter Potatoes and Caesar Salad, which even Obama has enjoyed.
Not every reviewer was impressed with the restaurant. One reviewer simply noted that "the food wasn't anything special," while another said, "It was just really expensive for what it was." Some people also reported the wait times being long. However, the service remained a highlight in the reviews, as did the ambiance, and most of the negative reviews featured positives, too.