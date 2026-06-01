This Atlanta Restaurant Is A Must-Try For Fresh, Flavorful Seafood, According To Reviews

When you think of where to get good seafood, your immediate thought is likely of the coast. If you're close to the water, you're bound to have fresh fish. But the best seafood restaurants don't always have a waterfront location. Instead, they might be found in the middle of cities, as is the case with Atlanta, Georgia's Fishmonger. The restaurant, which also functions as an actual fish shop, is highly rated among critics and regular diners alike. So if you find yourself in Atlanta with a craving for seafood, Fishmonger is a must-try.

The Georgia location (also called the Highlands location) was opened by Skip Engelbrecht and Nhan Le, alongside chef Bradford Forsblom, in April 2022. Its accolades list is large, boasting a Michelin Bib Gourmand status, a spot on Bon Appétit's Best New Restaurants of 2023 list, and the New York Times' 25 Best Restaurants in Atlanta Right Now. The owners opened a location in Germantown Nashville in 2025 and, in April 2026, opened a second Nashville location in Wedgewood-Houston.

Reviewers on Yelp have high praise for Fishmonger Highlands. One reviewer wrote, "It feels warm, laid back, and welcoming...Fishmonger is the perfect mix of neighborhood seafood spot, fresh fish market, and trendy Atlanta eatery," while another said, "Food was a 12/10! Absolutely delicious! Service was impeccable!" One even said, "I'm obsessed with Fishmonger; it's one of my favorite places to grab lunch!"