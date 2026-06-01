Always Check For These 2 Words On Tequila Bottles Before Buying Them
When faced with a large selection, choosing a tequila can be overwhelming. Bottles come in at every price point, filled with clear or golden-colored liquor, and with phrases like joven (young) or añejo (aged) on the labels. If you don't know anything else, at least remember to look for one phrase: 100% agave. That assurance means that all of the tequila's fermentable sugars came from blue Weber agave from the Jalisco state of Mexico.
While that may sound like a given, tequila can legally still be sold as tequila even if it isn't entirely agave-based. These bottles, known as mixtos, contain as much as 49% sugars from other sources, such as corn or cane sugar. And mixtos don't have to be identified as such, so it's safe to assume a label missing the "100% agave" is one, or is at least a sign to do more research.
If you're thinking, "I don't want corn syrup in my tequila," well, chances are you've probably already had it. A wide variety of Jose Cuervo options, the best-selling tequila in the U.S., are mixtos. These are typically cheaper, and often used for mixed drinks, especially in restaurant margaritas. Seeing 100% agave on the bottle doesn't automatically guarantee a perfect tequila, though it is widely considered one of the easiest shortcuts for spotting a better-quality, pure option.
Why you should look for '100% agave'
Tequila drinkers and experts prefer 100% agave for several reasons, including quality, tradition, and flavor. Instead of stretching the liquor with cheaper sugars, these tequilas rely entirely on blue Weber agave, which is how tequila was traditionally made. By buying this type, you're supporting producers who invest more time and care into the spirit itself, rather than cutting costs. Therefore, this phrase is often used as one way to identify quality tequila.
Tequila labeled 100% agave often tastes more complex, natural, and balanced because the sugars used in fermentation come from the agave plant itself. You're more likely to notice notes associated with agave, such as earthy, smoky, peppery, citrusy, grassy, herbal, and floral, depending on how the tequila is made and aged. By contrast, mixto tequilas often have a simpler, less nuanced flavor profile. One way to differentiate between the two: Enjoy 100% agave tequila for sipping and drinking straight, and save the mixto for a cocktail.
And don't worry, the 100% agave label doesn't mean the tequila is going to be super expensive or exclusive. Many of the most popular brands – Don Julio, Patron, and Herradura are just a few examples — use only agave, and are easy to find in just about any liquor store or bar.