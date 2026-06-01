Always Check For These 2 Words On Tequila Bottles Before Buying Them

When faced with a large selection, choosing a tequila can be overwhelming. Bottles come in at every price point, filled with clear or golden-colored liquor, and with phrases like joven (young) or añejo (aged) on the labels. If you don't know anything else, at least remember to look for one phrase: 100% agave. That assurance means that all of the tequila's fermentable sugars came from blue Weber agave from the Jalisco state of Mexico.

While that may sound like a given, tequila can legally still be sold as tequila even if it isn't entirely agave-based. These bottles, known as mixtos, contain as much as 49% sugars from other sources, such as corn or cane sugar. And mixtos don't have to be identified as such, so it's safe to assume a label missing the "100% agave" is one, or is at least a sign to do more research.

If you're thinking, "I don't want corn syrup in my tequila," well, chances are you've probably already had it. A wide variety of Jose Cuervo options, the best-selling tequila in the U.S., are mixtos. These are typically cheaper, and often used for mixed drinks, especially in restaurant margaritas. Seeing 100% agave on the bottle doesn't automatically guarantee a perfect tequila, though it is widely considered one of the easiest shortcuts for spotting a better-quality, pure option.