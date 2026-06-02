7 Tequila Blancos To Try If You Love Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo is one of the most iconic, popular tequila brands in the world. As the best-selling tequila in the U.S., it's favored for its affordability, versatility, and crisp, clean taste that works well as a mixer or sipper, depending on the collection. If you're a fan of Jose Cuervo and tequila blanco, there are several other brands that offer similar flavor profiles and price points, as well as 100% blue Weber agave purity and the absence of artificial additives.

Blanco (or silver) tequila is one of the most commonly consumed types of tequila, often used in margaritas and palomas or for tequila shots. It is typically bottled immediately after distillation (although it can be aged for up to two months), giving it a strong agave-forward flavor. Blanco tequila is known for its earthy, citrusy, and peppery notes. For more information, discover what you should know before taking another sip of tequila.

There are multiple blanco tequilas under the Jose Cuervo name, the most popular being Jose Cuervo Especial Silver and Jose Cuervo Tradicional Blanco. Jose Cuervo Especial Silver is an entry-level, mixto tequila, made with at least 51% agave, while Tradicional Blanco is an award-winning tequila made with 100% blue Weber agave. Whether you are in search of a Jose Cuervo alternative for mixers, shots, or sipping, expand your collection with these other blanco tequilas that might just become your new favorites. As a bonus, like Cuervo, they are all budget-friendly, costing around $20 to $30.