I Tested 6 Hard-Boiled Egg Peeling Hacks And One Method Beat Them All

I'll admit, the idea of being able to blow on an egg and loosen its shell enough for the egg to effortlessly slip out of the shell was intriguing to me. But while this method is great in theory, it likely takes a lot of practice to perfect this egg-peeling technique.

To peel an egg with this method, you take a hard-boiled egg and peel off a quarter-sized piece of shell on the top and on the bottom of the egg and then hold it to your mouth and blow. The end result should be that the egg blows right out of the shell and plops into the bowl in front of you. But despite multiple tries with this technique, I could not get this method to work for me.

Of course, it could be that I gripped the egg too tightly and didn't leave enough space for the air to do its job. Or maybe I didn't peel away enough of the shell at the beginning to get it to work correctly. Whatever the reason, the big hang up for me was that I couldn't get past the idea that I was putting every egg close to my mouth and blowing on it. And, even though I washed each egg afterward, my mind was fixated on how germy this process is, especially if the person peeling the eggs has a cold or sinus issues. So, if you're making hard-boiled eggs for a crowd, I wouldn't recommend this method.