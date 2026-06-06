5 Vodkas To Try If You Like Tito's
Tito's vodka has been brewed in Austin, Texas, since the mid-90s and is known for its understated quality. If you're looking for an award-winning liquor that's affordable, Tito's is probably your jam. But perhaps you're looking to branch out, or maybe Tito's is hard to find where you live. In this case, you could be looking for some alternative vodkas to try.
I spent time working as a bartender and I've sampled my fair share of vodkas over the years. However, I wanted to get a wide range of recommendations, so I spoke to a range of bartenders and liquor experts. Sanwar Mal Khokhar is the mixologist and beverage program leader at Sanjh Restaurant & Bar in Irving, Texas. Jesse Filkins is beverage director at Atomic Hospitality in Chicago. Chris Tunstall is a former bartender and the co-founder of barware brand A Bar Above. Levi Tyma is bartender and general manager at Central Park Bar in Chicago.
Thanks to their extensive knowledge, I was able to whittle down my shortlist and figure out what fans of Tito's might like. The Texas-made vodka is distilled using yellow corn, rather than wheat, barley, rye, or potato, which are more common. This gives it a sweeter taste and smoother finish. It's made in old-fashioned pot stills, and has a small-batch, craft feel to it that you don't get from larger producers. With that in mind, here are some of the best vodkas to try if you like Tito's.
1. Haku
One of the vodka myths you should stop believing is that it all tastes exactly the same. Some cheap vodka can be harsh with a distinctly hairspray-like note, while quality vodka is smooth with a notable flavor profile that's more than just "boozy." So, if what you appreciate about Tito's is the overall quality and easy-drinking nature, you might also like Haku.
This recommendation came from mixologist Sanwar Mal Khokhar, who notes that, while Haku is different from Tito's, with its own identity and flavor, it may appeal to fans of the Texas-made vodka. Haku comes all the way from Japan, where it's made by the House of Suntory. This producer is known for its carefully crafted spirits, which it has produced since the 1920s.
Where Tito's is made with yellow corn, Haku uses rice as a base. This is still different from the typical grains used to make vodka and gives it a distinct character. "The white rice base gives this vodka a nice rounder and softer mouthfeel with a very subtle layer of sweetness," explains Khokhar. "That stops this vodka from becoming too heavy and flavored," he adds.
Khokhar also tells us that the spirit is filtered through bamboo charcoal. This removes impurities and gives it a cleaner taste. "Haku is perfect for a vodka martini or nice Japanese-style highball where the citrus always comes upfront," Khokhar says.
2. Reyka
If you're looking for the best cheap vodka, Reyka isn't exactly scraping the bottom of the barrel, but it is priced competitively. It's roughly on par price-wise with Tito's, which is part of what draws the comparison. But there are also other reasons why fans of Tito's might be drawn to this spirit, including that it's a small-batch, hand-crafted liquor, unlike some major brands.
Chris Tunstall, former bartender and barware brand co-founder, suggests Reyka. He describes it as having a "fresh, almost mineral quality because of the Icelandic water" this vodka uses. "It's very clean and smooth, but with enough personality and body to stand out in simple cocktails," he tells us. The smoothness is something that Tito's drinkers might find appealing, though it's definitely less sweet and creamy and more crisp.
Sanwar Mal Khokhar also thinks fans of Tito's will love Reyka. He notes that it has an approachability and drinkability in common with its American counterpart. Like Tunstall, Khokhar notes its cleanness and minerality, so it's worth repeating that you're not going to get an identical flavor to Tito's from this spirit.
Tunstall believes that Reyka is "great for people who want something easy to drink without losing character." Khokhar recommends it for citrus-forward cocktails or a classic Moscow Mule. So, it's an adaptable choice that goes down smoothly and is certainly worth exploring if you want a bit of a change from your usual.
3. Weber Ranch Vodka
Vodka originated in Russia but became an American favorite over the years. These days, Russia certainly isn't the only producer of this spirit. In fact, plenty is made on U.S. soil. Tito's is an American vodka made in Texas. If you're looking for another, you might want to try Weber Ranch Vodka. It's a newer offering on the market, but has already picked up a number of awards thanks to its great flavor and novel ingredients.
"If you want to stick with a Texas spirit, this is your new go-to buy," says Jesse Filkins of Atomic Hospitality. "Distilled in the Lone Star State using Blue Weber Agave from Jalisco, it is naturally gluten, carb, and additive-free," he adds. Of course, just because it's also made in Texas, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's a good fit for Tito's lovers, but the clean, easy-drinking profile makes it worth a further look.
It's also recommended by Levi Tyma of Central Park Bar, who says it "drinks extremely clean and tastes fantastic." Between these two expert recommendations and the fact that the agave gives it a natural sweetness, not unlike Tito's, we're suggesting this one as a strong contender to become your new favorite spirit. If you're a fan of simple ways to drink vodka, this one fits the bill, as it's eminently sippable. "It delivers an exceptionally clean profile that shines when stirred over a large rock with a bright citrus peel," Filkins remarks.
4. Prairie Organic Vodka
Another American-made vodka, Prairie Organic, is produced in the Midwest. Like Tito's, it's made from corn, which naturally draws comparisons and means it's not too dissimilar flavor-wise. Plus, it has the added bonus of being certified USDA organic. So, if you're looking for a more sustainable vodka, you should pick this one up on your next trip to the liquor store. Without pesticides or other chemicals that come with conventional farming, it's better for the environment. Organic farming methods can also give you better-tasting produce, something that could conceivably show through in the finished drink.
"Prairie is approachable, slightly sweet, and easy to drink, which makes it a natural fit for Tito's fans," says Chris Tunstall. This vodka has won several awards, including several gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a silver medal at the International Spirits Challenge. It's said to have notes of melon and pear and has a creamy texture to it. The creaminess is reminiscent of Tito's, which is another reason why you might want to sample it if looking for similar offerings.
It's not 100% the same, however, so don't expect a total dupe. "It has a softer profile than Tito's," Tunstall notes. The bonus of this is that it "works especially well in lighter drinks where you don't want the vodka to overpower citrus or fresh ingredients," he says. So, if you're looking for a versatile spirit for mixing, this could be the one for you.
5. Ketel One
Ketel One is among the most mainstream vodkas on this list, but it was recommended by three of our experts, so it deserves a mention. If you're looking for an option you could pick up in most stores, this is worth considering. It's one of the best vodkas to drink straight, according to experts, so if drinkability and smoothness are at the top of your list, pay attention to this one.
"This vodka is a perfect example of Dutch distilling," says Sanwar Mal Khokhar. He notes that it's in the same price range as Tito's, too, so this might make it an appealing choice. "If you like Tito's because it's clean and approachable, Ketel One is an easy substitute," Chris Tunstall remarks. "It's crisp, smooth, and slightly more refined, with subtle citrus and grain elements that work really well in martinis or vodka sodas without feeling harsh," he adds. Crispness and cleanness come up again, meaning this choice is a little different from the sweet creaminess of Tito's, but it has its own benefits, especially if you want it to sit in the background in mixed drinks.
It's also a recommendation of Levi Tyma, who says it's "one of my personal favorite vodkas for years because it drinks so clean and makes a heck of a martini." If you need more inspiration for ways to use it, Khokhar likes Ketel One in an espresso martini, where it complements the coffee's boldness without being overly harsh.