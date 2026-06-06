5 Vodkas To Try If You Like Tito's

Tito's vodka has been brewed in Austin, Texas, since the mid-90s and is known for its understated quality. If you're looking for an award-winning liquor that's affordable, Tito's is probably your jam. But perhaps you're looking to branch out, or maybe Tito's is hard to find where you live. In this case, you could be looking for some alternative vodkas to try.

I spent time working as a bartender and I've sampled my fair share of vodkas over the years. However, I wanted to get a wide range of recommendations, so I spoke to a range of bartenders and liquor experts. Sanwar Mal Khokhar is the mixologist and beverage program leader at Sanjh Restaurant & Bar in Irving, Texas. Jesse Filkins is beverage director at Atomic Hospitality in Chicago. Chris Tunstall is a former bartender and the co-founder of barware brand A Bar Above. Levi Tyma is bartender and general manager at Central Park Bar in Chicago.

Thanks to their extensive knowledge, I was able to whittle down my shortlist and figure out what fans of Tito's might like. The Texas-made vodka is distilled using yellow corn, rather than wheat, barley, rye, or potato, which are more common. This gives it a sweeter taste and smoother finish. It's made in old-fashioned pot stills, and has a small-batch, craft feel to it that you don't get from larger producers. With that in mind, here are some of the best vodkas to try if you like Tito's.