12 Best Vodkas To Drink Straight, According To Experts

When you picture drinking spirits straight, you might imagine a neat glass of whiskey or a tequila shot. Vodka, however, is often overlooked when looking for a liquor to drink on its own. While it is found in countless beloved cocktails like lemon drops, martinis, or Moscow mules, you don't often see bar patrons sipping on a glass of straight vodka. Maybe because it has a reputation for being harsh and flavorless, but that's likely because many haven't tried the right vodkas.

Well-made vodkas should have subtle flavor, a clean finish, and be enjoyable to sip on — whether neat or over ice. We spoke with three experts — Lisa Belczyk, Beverage Manager at Lucky Sign Spirits; Karina Silvestre, Owner at Wee Mixed mobile bartending; and David Orellana, Beverage Director at Grand Brasserie — to get their insights on which vodkas are the best to drink straight.