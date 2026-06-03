Where Does Costco Get Its Kirkland Signature Frozen Blueberries?

If you want to add a dose of antioxidants to your diet, Costco's Kirkland Signature organic frozen blueberries provide a convenient and cost-effective way to do it. (They can help give you a nutritious start to your day in recipes like our Almost-a-Milkshake Blueberry Smoothie, overnight oats, and smoothie açaí bowl.) Since Costco is notoriously tight-lipped about the suppliers behind its Kirkland Signature brand, we started wondering where it gets its frozen blueberries. So we decided to do a little digging. The available evidence points to (drum roll, please) the Scenic Fruit Company, based out of Oregon.

According to the only official record we could find (a 2019 FDA recall description), this family-owned fruit processing company is a Kirkland Signature supplier. According to Scenic Fruit's site, it obtains the fruit from local growers like Lazy D Farms in the Willamette Valley and Dierickx Farms in Banks. It's unclear if the previous arrangement is still in place. However, even if Scenic Fruit Company is a current Kirkland Signature supplier, we can't guarantee it's the only one.

Another FDA recall in 2019 revealed that the Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend (non-organic raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries) was supplied by the Oregon-based berry processor Townsend Farms. That company also sells an organic frozen berry blend under its own label. Both Townsend and Scenic Fruit Company obtain certifications for organic produce from Oregon Tilth, whose logo appears on packages of Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries. If you look beyond U.S. borders, you might find other companies filling that role. For instance, in Canada, Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries are supplied by Snowcrest Foods (via Costco Connection),