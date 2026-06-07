As Seen On TV: Does Flippin' Fantastic Fulfill Its Pancake Promise, Or Is It A Flapjack Flop?

Welcome to As Seen On TV, a new weekly column where I review the most brilliant (or bogus) kitchen gadgets from your favorite late-night infomercials.

Before TikTok Shop, we scrolled the airwaves for late-night impulse buys. There were Ginsu knives slicing through tin cans and tomatoes, George Foreman Grills draining fat with every sizzle, and Presto Salad Shooters shredding carrots and zucchini faster than you could say, "Wait, there's more."

Decades later, the time-saving, sanity-sparing pitch of As Seen On TV is basically the same, but you no longer need to dial that toll-free number to place an order. These "revolutionary" kitchen tools are just one click away from your doorstep, and they quickly reveal themselves to be clever shortcuts ... or money-wasting clutter.

To kick off this Mashed monthly column, I ordered the Flippin' Fantastic, a stovetop-safe silicone ring that promises to make seven perfectly shaped pancakes at once, without the mess. Time to find out if it actually delivers on that promise ...