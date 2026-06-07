The Military Innovation That Helped Influence McDonald's McRib

The history of government and military innovation is filled with game-changing ideas and discoveries, but it's also full of unexpectedly convenient side effects that can revolutionize private industries. That's precisely what happened in the case of one of McDonald's most talked-about sandwiches: the McRib. This beloved, sporadically available meal is a result of the military's discovery of restructured meat.

Research into the concept started as far back as the 1960s, when the military was seeking a way to improve the efficiency of its food operations. One of the ways this occurred was by making the most of former trimmings and other perfectly edible pieces that were discarded as scrap meat. These were cut into small pieces, processed, then reassembled with added fat and binders to create a mixture that holds together and can be pressed or shaped as needed.

Although the military designed this technique to create more appealing protein options for its MREs (meals, ready-to-eat — rations for servicemembers), it was equally applicable to the fast-food industry. McDonald's first used the process to create the now-iconic chicken McNugget in the late 1970s. This process helped inspire chef and recipe developer René Arend to pioneer the McRib in 1981, pushing for the restructured patty to have the rib-like shape it's come to be known for.