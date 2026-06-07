16 Foods Freddie Mercury Enjoyed

Freddie Mercury is an icon, a rock star whose talent, charisma, and music captivated millions of fans worldwide. But his magnetism wasn't limited onstage or in the recording studio. He also had a colorful life. He was known for his flamboyance and bold tastes in fashion, music composition, and performances.

This boldness also somehow translated into his gustatory sensibilities. He loved Indian food, and he often prepared extravagant spreads for his parties. But he also had a subdued side, one that enjoyed simple British staples like tea and toast.

Whether you're an avid Queen fan or merely curious about the eating habits of the lead singer of one of the world's most successful bands, it's always fascinating knowing what a rock star's everyday life looked like. Knowing Freddie Mercury's favorite foods can give us an intimate glimpse of that life. Here are 16 of his favorites, according to his longtime personal assistant, Peter "Phoebe" Freestone.