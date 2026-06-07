16 Foods Freddie Mercury Enjoyed
Freddie Mercury is an icon, a rock star whose talent, charisma, and music captivated millions of fans worldwide. But his magnetism wasn't limited onstage or in the recording studio. He also had a colorful life. He was known for his flamboyance and bold tastes in fashion, music composition, and performances.
This boldness also somehow translated into his gustatory sensibilities. He loved Indian food, and he often prepared extravagant spreads for his parties. But he also had a subdued side, one that enjoyed simple British staples like tea and toast.
Whether you're an avid Queen fan or merely curious about the eating habits of the lead singer of one of the world's most successful bands, it's always fascinating knowing what a rock star's everyday life looked like. Knowing Freddie Mercury's favorite foods can give us an intimate glimpse of that life. Here are 16 of his favorites, according to his longtime personal assistant, Peter "Phoebe" Freestone.
1. Chicken dhansak
Freddie Mercury's Parsi-Indian heritage and formative years in Zanzibar (a former British colony) and India strongly influenced his palate. This explains his fascination for chicken curry, specifically chicken dhansak.
"Freddie loved spicy foods. Not necessarily chili hot, but food flavored with many different exotic spices," Peter Freestone wrote on his blog. Chicken dhansak fits the bill perfectly: a satiating chicken dish with a rich, tangy sauce made with strong spices like ground cumin, turmeric, fenugreek seeds, chili powder, cardamom, and coriander.
Some recipes include chickpeas for a more noticeable crunch and nuttier flavor. But Freestone's recipe uses soaked lentils, which turns mushy and gives the curry a thick consistency. The sauce is tomato-based, which is actually not the traditional way of cooking Indian curry, but is still a popular method of adding body to a curry dish. For the vegetables, most recipes include eggplant, potatoes, and chopped spinach. We can imagine Mercury enjoying this dish with the traditional rice or a side of kachumber salad.
2. Dal
Given his upbringing, it tracks that Freddie Mercury was fond of dal (or dhal), a staple in Indian cuisine. Dal is the name of the dish and its main ingredient. Dal, the ingredient, refers to peas, beans, or lentils that are dried and split. They absorb more moisture than legumes with their husks still intact. Dal is boiled in water or coconut milk, depending on the recipe, then mashed into a creamy consistency that can be made thicker or runnier, depending on one's preference.
A key point in cooking dal is the tarka (or tadka), a tempering technique that infuses oil with the aromas and flavors of dry spices like cumin, turmeric, and chilis. This is what brings the humble dal to another level. It becomes so flavorful that you can just pour it over plain rice and call it a day. If, like Mercury, you prefer food that's savory but not spicy, dal will hit the mark. It is creamy, nutty, and depending on the spices you add, sweet, tangy, or both.
3. Earl grey tea with toast
Peter Freestone revealed that Freddie Mercury liked to have two slices of toast with butter or jam. He also revealed that Mercury's favorite kind of tea was Twining's Earl Grey. He would have it every morning at 9 a.m. and he could drink two or three more cups throughout the day. He also liked to add two sugars and a little milk.
Earl grey tea and toast is a quintessentially British breakfast, and one that Mercury would have been introduced to from a young age. His father worked for the British government when his family lived in Zanzibar. When Mercury turned 8 he was sent to attend St. Peter's School, a British boarding school in India. By the time he turned 17, a violent revolution swept over the protectorate and his family fled to England in 1963. Mercury then lived his adult life in London, where he also met his Queen bandmates.
4. Homemade jams
Freddie Mercury was said to be fond of jam and marmalade, and would spread some on his toast every morning. Peter Freestone blogged that his boss liked them so much he would make Mercury a dozen jars of strawberry jam and another dozen jars of marmalade every year. These would be the singer's supply for the following months until Freestone could make another batch when the fruits are in season again.
In theory, homemade jam is easy to make. It only has three main ingredients: fruit, sugar, and lemon juice. Some people add pectin to achieve the gel-like consistency of commercial jams (check out our fantastic homemade jam hack that will add more texture and fiber to your fruit spread). But in truth, it can be tricky to get right, and small mistakes can make a huge difference with the consistency and flavor. If the temperature isn't right, or if you miss the timing of when to remove the pot from the fire, it could end up too runny and won't set properly. Good on Freestone for taking on the duty of cooking Mercury's yearly supply of jam!
5. Shepherd's pie
Shepherd's pie is another quintessentially British dish that Freddie Mercury loved. Today, people consider shepherd's pie as having lamb. If it has beef, then it is a cottage pie. But historical records suggest that there used to be no distinction between the two at all. An early record of a recipe, which dates back to 1894, states that minced beef or minced lamb were both used for cooking shepherd's pie. The only difference was the seasoning: beef needs crushed cloves while lamb requires summer savory spice, pepper, and salt.
Once cooked, the meat goes into a baking dish then covered with mashed potatoes. It is then topped with shredded cheese or breadcrumbs, then baked in the oven.
Keep in mind that there is no singular recipe for shepherd's pie. Some versions add milk, butter, and spices in the mash; others pour the egg and milk mixture over the mashed potatoes. Some people also like to throw in peas, chopped carrots, and other vegetables in the meat for additional flavor, texture, and nutritional value. Unfortunately, we can only guess the specific version that Mercury liked.
6. Teriyaki
World of Freddie recently published a blog about how Freddie Mercury adored Japanese fashions, architecture, and cuisine. He first visited Japan while on tour in 1975, and he reportedly returned after for a personal trip. He loved to shop in the country and even collected porcelain, woodblock prints, and silks, among others. As for the cuisine, Mercury tried lots of local food, but he wasn't fond of raw sushi. What he did love was teriyaki.
Teriyaki is a savory dish often cooked with beef or chicken. Seafood can also be used as an alternative to meat. This dish has Japanese roots, but the version that we know so well today most likely emerged when Japanese immigrants arrived in the U.S. and modified the traditional recipe to accommodate the available ingredients.
The "new" teriyaki may have been invented in Seattle. The sweet rice wine added to the sauce that makes the meat savory and shiny was replaced with sugar. Fish was replaced with chicken and beef, which were more abundant. But the essence of the recipe remained: it is a dish that shines (teri) and is grilled or broiled (yaki).
7. Beef stroganoff
Beef stroganoff is a worldwide favorite, and unsurprisingly one of Freddie Mercury's favorite dishes, too. It is so hearty and comforting, it's easy to imagine one of the world's biggest rock stars kicking his feet back after a gig, then tucking into a bowl of stroganoff back in his hotel room.
Beef stroganoff is basically meat stew made thicker with heavy cream, then seasoned with Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and other flavorful condiments. The creamy gravy simply elevates the dish, giving it a richer flavor than if it only had a regular beef broth. Here's a recipe for creamy beef stroganoff that will surely warm you up, especially on winter evenings.
What's great about beef stroganoff is it is versatile. For example, instead of heavy cream or sour cream, you can use canned cream of mushroom soup, which is more affordable. Most recipes recommend egg noodles, but you can use any pasta on hand or pour it over mashed potatoes, which is the traditional way of serving beef stroganoff.
8. Mr Kipling almond slices
Mr Kipling is very popular in England and is widely acknowledged as the country's bestselling brand of cakes. While many criticize its nutritional value (or rather, the lack thereof) because it is a processed food that contains preservatives, many indulge in these cakes. Including, it appears, Freddie Mercury.
Andy Turner, program director for Capital Gold radio station in London, once worked as an assistant sound engineer at a studio where Queen recorded one of their albums. He would run errands for the band members and one of his duties was reportedly to buy Mr Kipling almond slices for Mercury. The "Bohemian Rhapsody" singer would have them with his tea, and he loved them so much he allegedly refused to share them with his bandmates. As the story goes, Brian May secretly took a slice, and Mercury made a fuss about it, telling everyone that no one was allowed to eat his Mr Kipling almond slices. Being the errand boy, Turner was the only other person he allowed to share his favorite snack.
9. Cherry-almond cake (and surprise birthday cakes)
Mr Kipling was a delicious and convenient snack for the studio. At home, Freddie Mercury would ask for a proper cake to go with his afternoon tea. Peter Freestone said that he would whip up an almond and cherry cake for the musician. He said he found the recipe from one of his mother's cookbooks. In 2014, Freestone shared the recipe with Mercury's fans, who had been eager for stories about the late singer.
It seems like Mercury liked cakes in general, especially customized cakes for his birthdays. He loved to be surprised, and he never failed to get excited over them. There are many photos online of Mercury blowing the candles on his birthday cakes. One was made like a house, and it had many wonderful details like trees and window trim. Another birthday cake was a replica of a red Rolls Royce. He also got a cake shaped like an electric guitar, and another that looked like a ski resort on a mountain, complete with a Freddie Mercury cutout standing on the slopes.
10. Roast turkey, baked ham, and pudding for Christmas
Freddie Mercury famously partied hard, whether he was a guest or the host of a gathering. According to personal photos and accounts from his close friends and family, he was just as eager to host parties during the holidays.
Peter Freestone shared what Christmas was typically like in Mercury's household. There would be a 14-foot tree, and it would already be up and decorated since the start of December. The singer-composer liked to get involved in decorating his home. He also prepared meticulously for the parties he'd host on Christmas and Boxing Day. He would supervise his assistants and approve things like the guest list and menu.
Speaking of which, Freestone said they would usually have a traditional roast turkey for December 25 and a baked ham the day after. In one photo shared on Reddit, a laughing Mercury appeared to be checking in on the roast turkey cooked by his chef, Joe Fanelli. Mercury's Christmas parties sound like a grand event considering Freestone would start cooking the cakes and puddings as early as October.
11. Paella
World of Freddie shared a lovely story about one of Freddie Mercury's birthday celebrations. The rock star was already known for his extravagant parties, some of which took place in other countries and lasted several days. And one year, he decided to host a grand birthday party in Ibiza. The highlight of the event was the massive paella that was cooked outdoors. It was loaded with shrimp, scallops, and chicken, and served to hundreds of guests.
Anyone who's attempted to cook paella would know that it's not easy. It's easy to make mistakes like in cooking the rice wrong or picking the wrong meats. Mercury himself wanted to make sure the paella would be cooked perfectly, so he allegedly shipped in the necessary cookware from London. The party displayed Mercury's extravagance and theatricality, which sometimes bleeds from the stage and into his life offstage. But more than that, it showed Mercury's generosity and desire to share beautiful memories with his nearest and dearest.
12. Vegetable and lentil soup
The limited edition "Freddie Mercury's Royal Recipes" cookbook shares a recipe for vegetable and lentil soup. As Freddie Mercury's chef Peter Freestone wrote in the cookbook, it was a light meal that the rock star enjoyed toward the end of his life.
Vegetables and lentils are versatile ingredients that can be enjoyed alone or in tandem with other components when simmered in a soup. Some common choices are eggplant, celery, carrots, and bell peppers. These mild-flavored veggies absorb broth water so well, there'd be a harmonious mix of flavors in every spoonful. The lentils, meanwhile, make the soup more filling. It would have benefited Mercury, whose AIDS diagnosis probably affected his appetite.
13. Marinated mushrooms
There are several ways to make mushrooms more delicious and appetizing, and one of them is soaking them in a marinade. Mushrooms easily absorb liquids, which is why Ina Garten advises against washing mushrooms with water. Doing so could make them soggy and more bland. But if mushrooms are marinated in thoughtfully mixed liquid, they will absorb those flavors and become anything but tasteless.
This is what Peter Freestone's recipe for marinated mushrooms achieves. As shown in the press photos for his cookbook, he renders fat from bacon strips before adding chopped mushrooms and letting them cook in bacon grease. To further elevate this simple mushroom dish, Freestone adds red wine, then lets everything simmer until it reduces into a nice syrup. The mushrooms essentially marinate in the bacon grease and wine as they're cooked, getting a rich flavor that Freddie Mercury loved. He liked to have marinated mushrooms as a starter for lunch, and he sometimes asked for it when he had guests over.
14. Scrambled eggs
Freddie Mercury didn't used to eat scrambled eggs a lot. He would occasionally have some with bacon for breakfast, but he often ended up feeding the eggs to his cats. But after he was diagnosed with AIDS and his illness progressed, Mercury's palate changed. It became harder for him to tolerate the savory and spiced Indian dishes he once indulged in. And so, the scrambled eggs he previously disliked became one of his go-to foods. In his blog, Peter Freestone said he initially seasoned them with the Indian spices Mercury liked. But as his tolerance for spices waned, the chef dialed down the seasoning to just salt and pepper.
In another blog post, Freestone revealed that the rock icon used to have a light lunch and heavy dinner, which tracks with Mercury's lifestyle of indulgent evening parties and gatherings with friends. But after his illness, the singer's eating habits switched up. He would have a heavy lunch and light dinner, presumably to ensure he could sleep better and avoid indigestion.
15. Sandwiches
A fan once asked Peter Freestone if Freddie Mercury liked sandwiches, and he said the "We Are The Champions" composer did like them. Freestone often prepared cucumber, chicken, tuna, and egg sandwiches for the rock star. Mercury's chauffeur and dear friend, Terry Giddings, would bring these sandwiches to the studio where the band would be working. Apparently, Mercury would get so absorbed with his work, he wouldn't leave the studio to eat out. Bringing him sandwiches was the best way to ensure he wouldn't forget to eat.
Freestone kindly provided his recipes for these sandwiches on his blog. He also gave two important tips: use fresh bread and butter it! Smearing butter instantly elevates a sandwich as it lends a sophisticated flavor to the bread and components. There's also a more practical, scientific reason behind buttering bread: it creates a barrier between the bread and moist ingredients like mayonnaise and tomatoes, keeping the sandwich from becoming soggy. Follow this simple step, you can confidently say you're eating sandwiches the Freddie Mercury way.
16. Champagne
There's no better way to cap off a recap of Freddie Mercury's favorite foods than a glass of champagne. Or should we say "shoe?"
It is well-known that Mercury enjoyed his liquor, especially when he's celebrating with his closest friends and family. And he loved champagne! His favorite was Louis Roederer Cristal. He was always well-stocked when he resided in Garden Lodge, according to Peter Freestone's blog.
A photo on World of Freddie shows a tall refrigerator filled with just bottles of wine and champagne. There was even orange juice, so Mercury probably enjoyed a classic mimosa as well. The fridge hints at an indulgent lifestyle, but what makes Mercury's life so fascinating is he basked in his rock star fame wholeheartedly, without pretense. It's not actually the extravagance that draws people in, but the honest, unapologetic way he approached life.
There's a photo on Reddit of an old newspaper that featured the Queen members and their favorite things. Mercury's favorite food was champagne in a glass slipper. What a perfect fit for the sparkling spirit with which he lived his life.