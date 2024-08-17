11 Ways To Take Plain Mushrooms To The Next Level

Mushrooms are a bit of a divisive ingredient and, if we're being completely honest, that's understandable. When this fungus is poorly prepared, it can be bland in flavor or even downright slimy in texture. But in the hands of an expert, mushrooms can achieve nothing les than pure perfection, which might be why chefs love them so. "Everywhere I go I always put a mushroom dish on the menu of some sort," says chef Derek Boccagno, Executive Chef for Hotel Chelsea.

Pros know that attention to detail matters. When it comes to mushrooms, the best method of preparation will vary depending on the variety you're working with. Massive maitake, according to Boccagno, are best when roasted or grilled whole to take advantage of what he describes as their "dynamic shape." And simple cooking methods work well for these mushrooms due not just to their aesthetic but their flavor, says to Sung Park, owner and chef at Kothai Republic in San Francisco. "The more 'impressive' mushrooms tend to have very distinct flavors and aromas and just need a simple nudge to help them along," he says.

Even run of the mill button mushrooms can be exquisite given the right treatment. Chef Madalyn Durrant of Chicago's Bar Parisette says her favorites are simple chestnut mushrooms, which she loves for their chewy texture and nutty flavor. Whether you're a confirmed mushroom lover or a skeptic ready to change your mind, our experts are here to help you take plain mushrooms to next-level deliciousness.