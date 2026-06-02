The 7 Best Sam's Club Finds For Your 4th Of July 2026 Cookout
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As Americans prepare for their nation to turn 250 years old this summer, some are getting together with family members from across the country while others are making plans to host the perfect cookout to match the occasion. When considering where to buy the essentials, card carrying Sam's Club members know they can capitalize on efficiency with a trip to the warehouse store, where they'll find everything from meat to throw on the grill to festive plates to serve them on. What's more, Sam's Club has portable appliances for cooking side dishes (and keeping them warm), and of course, a patriotic ready-made red, white, and blue dessert.
We've rounded up a list of the best Sam's Club finds for your cookout this year — complete with a mix of popular brands and Member's Mark items (often cheaper but still delivering in quality — a shopping tip that will save you money in 2026). And although a one-stop shopping trip can sometimes turn into a long, drawn-out affair, planning ahead can help you avoid the weekend rush and these other annoying things about shopping at Sam's Club, making it hassle free. (According to the Internet, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the best days to get in and out with the smallest crowds.)
Member's Mark Patriotic Cake Balls
During the summer months, cake balls from Sam's Club offer a bite-sized dessert without the guilt of a full slice of cake. These vanilla and chocolate-flavored minis are now available in patriotic patterns, featuring star sprinkles and colorful stripes, coated with melted chocolate. "My kids devoured them," one reviewer wrote. " ... perfect for Memorial Day and 4th of July parties."
Buy Member's Mark Patriotic Cake Balls in stores or online for $19.67 (24 count).
Member's Mark Ground Sirloin Beef Patties
No Fourth of July picnic is complete without meat on the grill, and members at Sam's Club recommend the Member's Mark 1/3-pound patties (85% lean), rating them 4.7 out of 5 stars. The whole family will love these — just be sure to thoroughly heat the grill and resist the urge to over-season the meat before cooking (two of the most common burger grilling mistakes).
Buy Member's Mark Ground Sirloin Beef Patties in stores or online for $34.97 (18 count).
Ball Park Tailgaters Hawaiian Sweet Buns
When you pull the burgers off the grill with the picture-perfect char and cheese melt, you'll need the right buns to complete the sandwich. Ball Park Tailgaters buns from Sam's Club are a hit with shoppers, who especially love the sweetness of the Hawaiian flavor. One reviewer said, "The taste was so good, I could have eaten the whole pack on its own."
Buy Ball Park Tailgaters Hawaiian Sweet Buns in stores or online for $4.78 (12 count).
Bella XL Griddle with Warming Tray
To cook your Fourth of July side dishes (because of course we'd never say no to bacon on our burgers), Sam's Club's Bella XL Griddle comes in handy. The griddle has a 12 by 22-inch cooking surface with non-stick coating, removable thermometer, and dishwasher safe components (so cleaning up after the big celebration won't be too tough). The griddle also comes with a pull-out warming tray.
Buy the Bella XL Griddle with Warming Tray in stores or online for $49.98.
Member's Mark Patriotic Oval Paper Plates
Because America's 250th birthday meal can't be served up on just any old plates, Sam's Club members are favoring the store's patriotic 10 by 12-inch ovals featuring fireworks, stars, and rockets. "Sturdy and attractive, and can't beat the clean-up," one reviewer said. Another shopper agreed the plates were strong and robust, noting, "There was no need for a second plate to hold it steady."
Buy Member's Mark Patriotic Oval Paper Plates in stores or online for $9.48 (50 count).
Welch's America's 250th Anniversary Fruit Snacks
A special blend of Welch's Fruit Snacks flavored "red, white, and blueberry" in honor of America's 250th anniversary is now available at Sam's Club. Perfect for kids (and perhaps grown-ups with a slight sweet tooth), the fruit snacks are gluten free and made with whole fruit puree and no artificial dyes. Each box contains 85 pouches.
Buy Welch's America's 250th Anniversary Fruit Snacks in stores or online for $11.98.
Ocean Spray Fireworks Cranberry Mix
If you're planning to end the Fourth of July by taking in a fireworks show, Sam's Club has a fitting snack. Made with a mixture of dried cranberries and popping candy clusters, the 20-ounce bag states, "The snack that pops off. Literally." Eat the mixture on its own, blended with popcorn, or on top of yogurt or ice cream.
Buy Ocean Spray Fireworks Cranberry Mix in stores or online for $11.98.