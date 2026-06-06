This Legendary Pastry Shop's Cannoli Are Almost Comically Huge

Circo's Pastry Shop is arguably one of the best bakeries in New York City. It's been a cornerstone of the Bushwick food scene since 1945, servicing Brooklyn from the shop and fans nationwide via online shipping. The menu features a range of traditional cookies and biscotti, over-the-top custom cakes, and pastries. Despite other Italian heavy hitters like zeppole and sfogliatelle, one treat steals the show: the giant cannoli.

Sicilian-born owner Antonino "Nino" Pierdipino invented the item in 1970 in an effort to make a family-sized cannolo. Locals caught wind and flocked to the store to order, just as they do now. Folks outside NYC can order them for delivery, too. Pierdipino hand-shapes the shells and fries them to golden perfection using a custom-made steel tube. He then places 30 small cannoli inside the shell, which is then filled with more of Circo's signature ricotta cream (a sweetened filling that some chefs consider the one thing you need to make authentic Italian cannoli) as well as chocolate chips and cherries.

The filling is so versatile that Circo's features it in numerous items. The Holy Cannoli Donut is teeming with ricotta filling and topped with crumbled cannoli shells and chocolate chips, while the Rainbow Cannoli Pastry pairs the iconic colored cookies with cannoli cream and raspberry jam. The sfingi pair the cream with fried dough and candied orange, and the cassatella is a cream-filled dough that Circo's has been selling since the beginning.