We Tried 10 Grocery Store Brats And This Was Crowned King

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There's something special about the savory, slightly charred flavor of bratwurst. If you feel this way, you're not alone, as evidenced by the many brands at most supermarkets. This can complicate the shopping process for infrequent bratwurst eaters. Fortunately, we tried and ranked the best and worst brats to buy at the grocery store, and the winner was a clear and likely familiar favorite: Johnsonville original bratwurst.

There was little contest with Johnsonville for the top spot. Our reviewer summed it up, "This is the king of bratwursts, hands down, no questions asked. It's the classic by which all other brats should be judged." It earned praise for its salty, savory flavor and juicy texture, described as "absolutely perfect for grilling." Even the casing got a shoutout, though it didn't quite feature the ideal snap. And unlike some of the store brands in our taste test, Johnsonville is available at a variety of different supermarkets, making it easier to find if you're shopping somewhere other than your typical store.

Sold in packs of five, Johnsonville's flagship bratwurst is made entirely from premium pork cuts mixed with corn syrup and natural flavors, with no nitrates. Each nearly 4-ounce sausage has 260 calories and a respectable 14 grams of protein, and since it's a relatively salty brat, consider your other ingredients carefully if you're enjoying this meat as part of a balanced meal.