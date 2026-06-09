We Tried 10 Grocery Store Brats And This Was Crowned King
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's something special about the savory, slightly charred flavor of bratwurst. If you feel this way, you're not alone, as evidenced by the many brands at most supermarkets. This can complicate the shopping process for infrequent bratwurst eaters. Fortunately, we tried and ranked the best and worst brats to buy at the grocery store, and the winner was a clear and likely familiar favorite: Johnsonville original bratwurst.
There was little contest with Johnsonville for the top spot. Our reviewer summed it up, "This is the king of bratwursts, hands down, no questions asked. It's the classic by which all other brats should be judged." It earned praise for its salty, savory flavor and juicy texture, described as "absolutely perfect for grilling." Even the casing got a shoutout, though it didn't quite feature the ideal snap. And unlike some of the store brands in our taste test, Johnsonville is available at a variety of different supermarkets, making it easier to find if you're shopping somewhere other than your typical store.
Sold in packs of five, Johnsonville's flagship bratwurst is made entirely from premium pork cuts mixed with corn syrup and natural flavors, with no nitrates. Each nearly 4-ounce sausage has 260 calories and a respectable 14 grams of protein, and since it's a relatively salty brat, consider your other ingredients carefully if you're enjoying this meat as part of a balanced meal.
A winner despite the price
The closest thing to a downside for Johnsonville brats may be the cost. They're slightly more expensive per pound than many other sausage brands available at the supermarket, including our runner-up Marketplace original bratwurst from Walmart. However, they're still not as pricy as last-place Gardein Ultimate plant-based bratwurst, which failed on flavor and texture in addition to cost.
To be sure, Johnsonville original brats aren't just a critical darling. They're a popular and well-reviewed choice, earning 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 18,000 Walmart customers. One customer gave a glowing review, saying, "Each bite is better than the last." Another customer said, "Classic brat taste that everyone seems to like." Others noted the versatility, making these brats an ideal choice for everything from simply baking them in the oven to creating a delicious Wisconsin-style bratwurst.
Unfortunately, the effusive praise for Johnsonville original brats shouldn't be taken as a universal brand recommendation. The Johnsonville bratwurst patty came in near the bottom of our ranking, critiqued as uninspiring overall with a flavor that doesn't quite match up to typical brats. Still, when it comes to bratwurst, there's no reason to mess with what works. The familiar Johnsonville original brats stand head and shoulders above their competitors, making them the clear king of this tasty sausage category.